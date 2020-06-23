All apartments in San Diego
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2889 Escala Circle

2889 Escala Circle · No Longer Available
Location

2889 Escala Circle, San Diego, CA 92108
Mission Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
coffee bar
dog park
gym
pool
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
2889 Escala Circle Available 02/16/19 Gorgeous Mission Valley Town home - Welcome to this beautiful 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom town home in Mission Valley.
There is a washer and dryer in the 2 car garage which features custom built cabinets for storage and finished floors. this home has two master bedrooms, each with their own closet and attached bathroom. A third bedroom is off the living room and kitchen. The main living area is very large and opens into the kitchen. There is a patio off of the living room. Ceiling fans in each room. Air conditioning throughout the home. Hardwood floors in the kitchen and living room. New beige carpet in the bedrooms.

The Escala Community is a gated private community with dog parks, a complete fitness center, large adult pool, kid pool and hot tub. There are tons of walking/running paths in the neighborhood and you are walking distance from Costco, Ikea, Lowes and numerous restaurants across the street. It is also close to a trolley stop to get to from Santee to San Ysidro, if need be.
Less than 5 minutes away is the high-end Fashion Valley Mall, Riverwalk Golf Course, Mission Valley Mall, tons of restaurants, bars, coffee shops, etc., the largest YMCA in San Diego, etc. Ten minutes away is Little Italy with over 50 restaurants, the famous Balboa Park, San Diego Zoo, Old Town, the Gaslamp District, North Park, the Beaches and the airport.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4676206)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2889 Escala Circle have any available units?
2889 Escala Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2889 Escala Circle have?
Some of 2889 Escala Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2889 Escala Circle currently offering any rent specials?
2889 Escala Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2889 Escala Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 2889 Escala Circle is pet friendly.
Does 2889 Escala Circle offer parking?
Yes, 2889 Escala Circle offers parking.
Does 2889 Escala Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2889 Escala Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2889 Escala Circle have a pool?
Yes, 2889 Escala Circle has a pool.
Does 2889 Escala Circle have accessible units?
No, 2889 Escala Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 2889 Escala Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 2889 Escala Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
