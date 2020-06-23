Amenities

2889 Escala Circle Available 02/16/19 Gorgeous Mission Valley Town home - Welcome to this beautiful 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom town home in Mission Valley.

There is a washer and dryer in the 2 car garage which features custom built cabinets for storage and finished floors. this home has two master bedrooms, each with their own closet and attached bathroom. A third bedroom is off the living room and kitchen. The main living area is very large and opens into the kitchen. There is a patio off of the living room. Ceiling fans in each room. Air conditioning throughout the home. Hardwood floors in the kitchen and living room. New beige carpet in the bedrooms.



The Escala Community is a gated private community with dog parks, a complete fitness center, large adult pool, kid pool and hot tub. There are tons of walking/running paths in the neighborhood and you are walking distance from Costco, Ikea, Lowes and numerous restaurants across the street. It is also close to a trolley stop to get to from Santee to San Ysidro, if need be.

Less than 5 minutes away is the high-end Fashion Valley Mall, Riverwalk Golf Course, Mission Valley Mall, tons of restaurants, bars, coffee shops, etc., the largest YMCA in San Diego, etc. Ten minutes away is Little Italy with over 50 restaurants, the famous Balboa Park, San Diego Zoo, Old Town, the Gaslamp District, North Park, the Beaches and the airport.



No Pets Allowed



