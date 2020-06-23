All apartments in San Diego
Last updated May 31 2019 at 7:17 PM

2874 C Street

2874 C Street · No Longer Available
Location

2874 C Street, San Diego, CA 92102
Golden Hill

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
WELCOME HOME TO SL20 ROW HOMES! ONLY one Like it AVAILABLE NOW! Check out the photos, additional features below and contact me today to schedule an appointment to view!
____________________________
CALL OR TEXT Irina at 619-535-8112 for more info or questions (Text preferred QUICKER RESPONSE)
____________________________
HOW TO VIEW:

OPTION 1) DAILY SELF-SHOWINGS AVAILABLE! We know you're busy...so we've made it possible for you to see this home when it's convenient for you daily between 8am-7:30pm!! But don't wait too long because it was just listed and won't be available long! Register online for a self-showing by following the instructions below:

***Copy this link to your browser to SCHEDULE A SELF-SHOWING TODAY AT YOUR CONVENIENCE: https://secure.rently.com/properties/877636

OPTION 2) AGENT OPEN HOUSES this week (By appt only)

THU May 28th from 5:30 PM-7:00 PM
SAT June 1st 11:00 AM-12:30 PM

***Copy this link to your browser to SCHEDULE AN APPT FOR OUR UPCOMING OPEN HOUSE: https://secure.rently.com/properties/877636
____________________________
PROPERTY ADDRESS:
2874 C. Street
San Diego, CA 92102

AVAILABLE NOW!
__________________________
This is the ONLY HOME LIKE IT AVAILABLE so contact me right away! Exclusive opportunity to live in a new (built in late 2015) 2 Bedroom + Den (Optional 3rd Bedroom) /2.5 Bath Detached home located just blocks from South Park and Downtown. This row-home is truly one-of-a-kind with UNIQUE CUSTOM AND PREMIUM UPGRADES! Enjoy this homes' contemporary interiors and high-end finishes while taking advantage of this eclectic, funky, and vibrant neighborhood! Very walkable community with: Starbucks, shops, farmers market & restaurants all within a couple of blocks. This is a split level home (3 stories) so plenty of privacy between the bedrooms- perfect for sharing!
____________________________
HOME DETAILS:
* Three-Story | 2 bedrooms + DEN| 2 full bathrooms and 2 1/2 bathrooms
* 1,800 Sq. Ft.
* Den Downstairs | Dual Master Bedrooms upstairs| Great Room | Kitchen w/Center Island | 2-Car Garage
* Address: 2874 C Street, San Diego, CA 92102
* Rent: $3,595
* Deposit: $3,595 (only $500 to reserve that goes towards the regular deposit)
* Pets: CATS & DOGS are welcome! No Weight Limit; Monthly Pet Fee & $500 Pet Deposit (Breed Restrictions Apply)
* Flexible Lease Terms

ROW HOME CONTEMPORARY INTERIOR FEATURES:
Energy Efficiency:
* Solar Panels dedicated to each home | YOU CAN REACH A NET ZERO ENERGY LIFESTYLE!
* Low-E Dual Glazed Windows & Doors
* Tankless Water Heater
* Two Zone Air Conditioning
* Energy Saving Thermostats
* Insulated Garage Door
* Full Size W/D upstairs
* Frigidaire Stainless Steel Appliances

KITCHEN
* Quartz Counter Tops
* Frigidaire Stainless Steel Appliances including:
* Convection Oven | Electric so more energy efficient
* Gas Cooktop High BTU burner→powerful & will boil much faster
* Dishwasher Hard water surface, energy savings functions
* Double Door Refrigerator w/Water filtration system
* Low Profile Hood Vent
* Oversized Kitchen Island
* Espresso Cabinets
* Cabinets are Soft closing

BATHROOMS
* Dual Sinks in Master Bath with ample counter space and storage
* Bathroom humidity sensors and fan controls
* Tile Shower Surrounds
* Elanti and proflow sinks
* Wall Mounted Faucets
* Ultra silent multi speed ventilation fans in the bathrooms
* Glass Frameless shower enclosures
* Motion Sensors
* Moisture Sensors

THROUGHOUT
* Luxury Woodstyle Flooring
* Tile Bathroom Floors
* Dimmers throughout
* Plumbed for Full Home Water Filtration System
* Cable Ready
* 8 Ft Reed Glass Entry Door
* Outdoor Patio Gas Fireplace off the master bedroom
* Weather resistant covered outdoor electrical outlets
* Exterior GFI Outlets
* High ceilings
* Attached 2 Car Garage
* Ceiling fan pre-wired in living room
* Multiple closets throughout (i.e. walk in closet, storage, etc. . .)

THE NEIGHBORHOOD:
* Central! Uber Downtown in 5 minutes!
* 5 minutes from Downtown, Balboa Park, Petco Park, Gaslamp, Horton Plaza, SD Zoo, etc. . .
* Walking distance to Starbucks
* Steps away from the weekly Farmer's Market (Saturdays)
* Blocks from South Park (restaurants, bars, boutiques, cafes, etc. . .)
* Less than 10 minutes from the beaches!
* Central location that is close to 94, 5, 805, 15, 163 freeways

south park, fireplace, patio, balcony, two car garage, farmers market, pershing, golf, unversity, broadway, condo, townhome, town home, row home, house, brand new, downtown, golden hill, hillcrest, north park, mission hills, new homes, detached, attached garage, modern, contemporary, urban, downtown, balboa park, den, two bedroom, three bedroom loft, open layout, walkable, starbucks, university heights, park, kensington, south park, fireplace, patio, balcony, farmers market, pershing, golf, unversity, broadway, condo, townhome, town home, row home, house, brand new, walk, trails, old town, 92101, 92102, 92103, 92104, 92106, 92107, 92108, 92109, 92110, 92115, 92116, 92117, 92118, dogs, large dogs, pet friendly, pets

Rental Terms: Rent: $3,595, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $3,595, Available NOW!

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2874 C Street have any available units?
2874 C Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2874 C Street have?
Some of 2874 C Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2874 C Street currently offering any rent specials?
2874 C Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2874 C Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2874 C Street is pet friendly.
Does 2874 C Street offer parking?
Yes, 2874 C Street does offer parking.
Does 2874 C Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2874 C Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2874 C Street have a pool?
No, 2874 C Street does not have a pool.
Does 2874 C Street have accessible units?
No, 2874 C Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2874 C Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2874 C Street has units with dishwashers.
