Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
2863 Broadway Ave
Last updated July 18 2019 at 1:28 PM

2863 Broadway Ave

2863 Broadway · No Longer Available
Location

2863 Broadway, San Diego, CA 92102
Golden Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
clubhouse
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
key fob access
pet friendly
tennis court
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/a40b42c020 ---- Remodeled with silestone quartz countertops in kitchen and bathroom, upscale cabinets. , recessed lighting and lots more .Gated building. AC. Underground gated parking with storage and communal washer and dryer . Phone entry system to front gate.Patio and fireplace. Well maintained communal areas, quiet location . One dog max 25lbs or one cat allowed *AREA & ZIP CODE Golden Hill: 92102 *PROPERTY TYPE Condo *LEASE TERM (same monthly rent applies for all lease terms) One Year *SECURITY DEPOSIT One month\'s rent *RENT: First Month Same as monthly rent *REPAIRS TO BE DONE BEFORE MOVE IN Property in excellent condition and ready to move in now! *------------REQUIREMENTS (See appfaq.sdcpm.com) ------------- *CREDIT SCORE: 650 Average of all co-applicants & co-signers *GROSS INCOME:2.75XRENT(All co-applicants&50%co-signers) *NUMBER OF OCCUPANTS :MAX 5 . *LANDLORD REFERENCES: See s.sdcpm.com/landlord . RENTERS INSURANCE REQUIRED (See rebrand.ly/rentersinsurance) . *NO SMOKING ALLOWED (Inside residence and any common area) . ASSISTIVE ANIMALS OK ? Verified assistive animals are always allowed. . PETS ? If you have a pet that is not a dog or cat see s.sdcpm.com/pets 1 DOG 25lb MAX $500deposit (Breeds at s.sdcpm.com/dogsbanned are not allowed) or 1 CAT ($300deposit) . SECTION 8 OK ? No . LANDSCAPING Home Owners Association . LANDSCAPING: WATERING Home Owners Association . WATER Landlord . SEWER Same as Water . GAS & ELECTRIC Resident . TRASH Landlord (By City of San Diego) . OTHER REQUIREMENTS . *-------------------OTHER INFORMATION------------------------ . AIR CONDITIONING ? Window . ALARM ? NO . BALCONY ? Yes . BBQ ? Common Area . BATHROOM: MASTER (DIMENSIONS) 3\" X 7\" . BATHROOM: 2nd (DIMENSIONS) 10 1/2\" X 5\" . BATHROOM: 3rd (DIMENSIONS) na . BEDROOM CLOSETS:DOORS/MIRRORED? Mirrored doors . BEDROOM#1 DIMENSIONS 9\" X 9\" CLOSET 2\" X 8\" . BEDROOM#2 DIMENSIONS 9X10 CLOSET 2X8 . BEDROOM#3 DIMENSIONS na . BEDROOM#4 DIMENSIONS na . BEDROOM#5 DIMENSIONS na . BREAKFAST BAR ? Yes . CEILINGS TYPE 8FT (STANDARD) . CEILING FANS ? No . CLUB HOUSE/COMMUNITY ROOM LOCATION No . COUNTERTOPS (Kitchen) Silestone . DECK ? No . DINING ROOM ? Yes . DINING ROOM DIMENSIONS 10\" X 10\" . DISHWASHER ? Stainless steel . DRYER ? Community Dryer . ELEVATOR ? Yes . FAMILY ROOM DIMENSIONS Na . FIREPLACE ? Prefabricated . FLOOR LEVEL Bottom level of three floors . FLOORING All tile except bedrooms which have carpets . FRIDGE:Type Stainless steel :18 cubic feet . GARBAGE DISPOSAL ? YES . GATE KEY /CODE NEEDED ?(Common area) YES: KEY NEEDED . GYM or EXERCISE ROOM ? No . HALL: DIMENSIONS 12\" X 2\" . HEATING TYPE Gas: Wall . HOA:NAME Broadway House HOA . HOA:RULES /CCR\'s URL s.sdcpm.com/2863HOA . KEYLESS ENTRY ? No . KITCHEN:DIMENSIONS 10 1/2 \" X 7\" . INTERCOM ? Linked to tenant\'s phone # . LAUNDRY ROOM:DIMENSIONS Common area . LIVING ROOM ? Yes . LIVING ROOM:DIMENSIONS 10\" X 11\" . LOCATION OF UNIT Left . LOT SIZE SQUARE FEET Na . MAIL BOX:LOCATION Front gate entrance . MAIL BOX: # 1AE . MICROWAVE ? No . PANTRY ? Yes . PARKING:TYPE One Assigned Space . PARKING: GARAGE LOCATION AND # Underground common area . PARKING: GARAGE HAS REMOTE CONTROL ? YES . PARKING:GARAGE(DIMENSIONS) Underground common area . PARKING: HOW MANY SPACES(In addition to any garage) 1 . PARKING:SPACE# ?S AND DIMENSIONS 106 . PARKING:LOCATION Underground ,gated shared parking lot . PARKING:SPACE PLAN na . PARKING: EXTRA FOR RENT ? Yes. 1 Space $50 a month (subject to HOA availability) . PARKING:GUEST(RULES) The parking spaces in the back-alley are 1st come 1st serve and parked cars should be moved at least every 72 hours. . PARKING: GUEST SPACE #(s) The parking spaces in the back-alley are 1st come 1st serve and parked cars should be moved at least every 72 hours. . PARKING:GUEST LOCATION ? The parking spaces in the back-alley are 1st come 1st serve and parked cars should be moved at least every 72 hours. . PATIO ? YES . POOL/JACUZZI:LOCATION & IF HEATED No pool . SCHOOL: DISTRICT San Diego Unified . SCHOOL: HIGH San Diego Complex . SCHOOL:MIDDLE Memorial Prep . SCHOOL: ELEMENTARY Kimbrough . SPRINKLERS ? No . STOREROOM /SHED:TYPE AND LOCATION Lockable cabinet next to parking space . STOVE Gas . TENNIS COURTS ? No . VIEW No . WALK TO PARK ? Yes . WASHER ? Community Washer . WATER HEATER Shared with other units(heating of water paid by landlord) . WINDOWS Open side by side . WINDOWS:COVERINGS Vertical blinds . YARD ? No . YEAR BUILT 1981

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2863 Broadway Ave have any available units?
2863 Broadway Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2863 Broadway Ave have?
Some of 2863 Broadway Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2863 Broadway Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2863 Broadway Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2863 Broadway Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2863 Broadway Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2863 Broadway Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2863 Broadway Ave offers parking.
Does 2863 Broadway Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2863 Broadway Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2863 Broadway Ave have a pool?
Yes, 2863 Broadway Ave has a pool.
Does 2863 Broadway Ave have accessible units?
No, 2863 Broadway Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2863 Broadway Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2863 Broadway Ave has units with dishwashers.
