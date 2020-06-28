2863 Broadway Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8 clubhouse elevator gym on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage key fob access pet friendly tennis court

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/a40b42c020 ---- Remodeled with silestone quartz countertops in kitchen and bathroom, upscale cabinets. , recessed lighting and lots more .Gated building. AC. Underground gated parking with storage and communal washer and dryer . Phone entry system to front gate.Patio and fireplace. Well maintained communal areas, quiet location . One dog max 25lbs or one cat allowed *AREA & ZIP CODE Golden Hill: 92102 *PROPERTY TYPE Condo *LEASE TERM (same monthly rent applies for all lease terms) One Year *SECURITY DEPOSIT One month\'s rent *RENT: First Month Same as monthly rent *REPAIRS TO BE DONE BEFORE MOVE IN Property in excellent condition and ready to move in now! *------------REQUIREMENTS (See appfaq.sdcpm.com) ------------- *CREDIT SCORE: 650 Average of all co-applicants & co-signers *GROSS INCOME:2.75XRENT(All co-applicants&50%co-signers) *NUMBER OF OCCUPANTS :MAX 5 . *LANDLORD REFERENCES: See s.sdcpm.com/landlord . RENTERS INSURANCE REQUIRED (See rebrand.ly/rentersinsurance) . *NO SMOKING ALLOWED (Inside residence and any common area) . ASSISTIVE ANIMALS OK ? Verified assistive animals are always allowed. . PETS ? If you have a pet that is not a dog or cat see s.sdcpm.com/pets 1 DOG 25lb MAX $500deposit (Breeds at s.sdcpm.com/dogsbanned are not allowed) or 1 CAT ($300deposit) . SECTION 8 OK ? No . LANDSCAPING Home Owners Association . LANDSCAPING: WATERING Home Owners Association . WATER Landlord . SEWER Same as Water . GAS & ELECTRIC Resident . TRASH Landlord (By City of San Diego) . OTHER REQUIREMENTS . *-------------------OTHER INFORMATION------------------------ . AIR CONDITIONING ? Window . ALARM ? NO . BALCONY ? Yes . BBQ ? Common Area . BATHROOM: MASTER (DIMENSIONS) 3\" X 7\" . BATHROOM: 2nd (DIMENSIONS) 10 1/2\" X 5\" . BATHROOM: 3rd (DIMENSIONS) na . BEDROOM CLOSETS:DOORS/MIRRORED? Mirrored doors . BEDROOM#1 DIMENSIONS 9\" X 9\" CLOSET 2\" X 8\" . BEDROOM#2 DIMENSIONS 9X10 CLOSET 2X8 . BEDROOM#3 DIMENSIONS na . BEDROOM#4 DIMENSIONS na . BEDROOM#5 DIMENSIONS na . BREAKFAST BAR ? Yes . CEILINGS TYPE 8FT (STANDARD) . CEILING FANS ? No . CLUB HOUSE/COMMUNITY ROOM LOCATION No . COUNTERTOPS (Kitchen) Silestone . DECK ? No . DINING ROOM ? Yes . DINING ROOM DIMENSIONS 10\" X 10\" . DISHWASHER ? Stainless steel . DRYER ? Community Dryer . ELEVATOR ? Yes . FAMILY ROOM DIMENSIONS Na . FIREPLACE ? Prefabricated . FLOOR LEVEL Bottom level of three floors . FLOORING All tile except bedrooms which have carpets . FRIDGE:Type Stainless steel :18 cubic feet . GARBAGE DISPOSAL ? YES . GATE KEY /CODE NEEDED ?(Common area) YES: KEY NEEDED . GYM or EXERCISE ROOM ? No . HALL: DIMENSIONS 12\" X 2\" . HEATING TYPE Gas: Wall . HOA:NAME Broadway House HOA . HOA:RULES /CCR\'s URL s.sdcpm.com/2863HOA . KEYLESS ENTRY ? No . KITCHEN:DIMENSIONS 10 1/2 \" X 7\" . INTERCOM ? Linked to tenant\'s phone # . LAUNDRY ROOM:DIMENSIONS Common area . LIVING ROOM ? Yes . LIVING ROOM:DIMENSIONS 10\" X 11\" . LOCATION OF UNIT Left . LOT SIZE SQUARE FEET Na . MAIL BOX:LOCATION Front gate entrance . MAIL BOX: # 1AE . MICROWAVE ? No . PANTRY ? Yes . PARKING:TYPE One Assigned Space . PARKING: GARAGE LOCATION AND # Underground common area . PARKING: GARAGE HAS REMOTE CONTROL ? YES . PARKING:GARAGE(DIMENSIONS) Underground common area . PARKING: HOW MANY SPACES(In addition to any garage) 1 . PARKING:SPACE# ?S AND DIMENSIONS 106 . PARKING:LOCATION Underground ,gated shared parking lot . PARKING:SPACE PLAN na . PARKING: EXTRA FOR RENT ? Yes. 1 Space $50 a month (subject to HOA availability) . PARKING:GUEST(RULES) The parking spaces in the back-alley are 1st come 1st serve and parked cars should be moved at least every 72 hours. . PARKING: GUEST SPACE #(s) The parking spaces in the back-alley are 1st come 1st serve and parked cars should be moved at least every 72 hours. . PARKING:GUEST LOCATION ? The parking spaces in the back-alley are 1st come 1st serve and parked cars should be moved at least every 72 hours. . PATIO ? YES . POOL/JACUZZI:LOCATION & IF HEATED No pool . SCHOOL: DISTRICT San Diego Unified . SCHOOL: HIGH San Diego Complex . SCHOOL:MIDDLE Memorial Prep . SCHOOL: ELEMENTARY Kimbrough . SPRINKLERS ? No . STOREROOM /SHED:TYPE AND LOCATION Lockable cabinet next to parking space . STOVE Gas . TENNIS COURTS ? No . VIEW No . WALK TO PARK ? Yes . WASHER ? Community Washer . WATER HEATER Shared with other units(heating of water paid by landlord) . WINDOWS Open side by side . WINDOWS:COVERINGS Vertical blinds . YARD ? No . YEAR BUILT 1981