This is a very unique opportunity to live in a recently renovated condominium located in Golden Hill just blocks from South Park and Downtown. Enjoy this homes' contemporary interiors finishes while taking advantage of this eclectic, funky, and vibrant neighborhood! Very walkable community with: Starbucks, shops, farmers market & restaurants all within a couple of blocks. This is rare availability in a great location so contact me right away!



Check out the photos, additional features below and contact me today to schedule an appointment to view! This condo functions as a 2bedroom or a 1bedroom w/Office or Den!



Water, Sewer, Trash are included in the rent!

AVAILABLE: NOW!

2852 C. St #9

San Diego, CA 92102

RENTAL DETAILS:

*Address: 2852 C. Street #9, San Diego, CA 92102

*2 Bedroom/ 2 Bathroom |765 sq.ft

*2nd floor (no neighbors above you!)

*Rent $1,995 per month

*Deposit: Equivalent to 1 months’ rent ($1,995)

*Pets Policy: Cats and Small dogs (under 20 lbs). Pet deposit applies

*Parking: Street Parking Only: plenty of Street Parking is available!

*Utilities Included in Rent: Water, Trash, Landscaping, HOA

*Laundry: On-site, coin-operated laundry room (small community so only shared with a handful of other units)

*Lease Terms: Flexible



HOME FEATURES:

*Fully Equipped and recently remodeled kitchen with Refrigerator, Stove/Oven, Built-in Microwave, and Dishwasher

*Ceiling Fans

*Heating

*Newer Flooring and Granite Countertops w/over 35 sq.ft of space

*Wood-Burning Fireplace with plenty of space overhead to hang a flat screen TV.

*12,000 BTU Mobile A/C Unit included

*White window blinds

*Walk-In Closet

*Luxury Woodstyle flooring

*Newer tile in the bathrooms

*Hallway Closet Storage



THE COMMUNITY:

*Gated Building with secured access

*Condo is part of a small (only 9 units) and intimate community so enjoy privacy!



THE NEIGHBORHOOD:

*Steps away from the weekly Farmer’s Market (Saturday mornings outside the back gate)

*Walking distance to Starbucks

*Down the street from Miller’s Grocery Store

*2 Blocks from South Park (restaurants, bars, boutiques, cafes, etc…)

*2 blocks to Balboa Park and Golden Hill Park

*2 blocks to Balboa Park Golf Course

*3 blocks to Turf Club, Pizza Luigi's, Krakatoa Coffee Shop

*5 minutes from Downtown, Balboa Park, Petco Park, Gaslamp, Horton Plaza, SD Zoo, etc…

*Less than 10 minutes from the beaches!

*Central location that is close to 94, 805, 5, 15, 163 freeways



