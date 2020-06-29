All apartments in San Diego
Last updated December 9 2019 at 7:26 PM

2852 C Street

2852 C Street · No Longer Available
Location

2852 C Street, San Diego, CA 92102
Golden Hill

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
coffee bar
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
JUST LISTED (ready for Move in) AND THIS WILL GO QUICK!!

This is a very unique opportunity to live in a recently renovated condominium located in Golden Hill just blocks from South Park and Downtown. Enjoy this homes' contemporary interiors finishes while taking advantage of this eclectic, funky, and vibrant neighborhood! Very walkable community with: Starbucks, shops, farmers market & restaurants all within a couple of blocks. This is rare availability in a great location so contact me right away!

Check out the photos, additional features below and contact me today to schedule an appointment to view! This condo functions as a 2bedroom or a 1bedroom w/Office or Den!

Water, Sewer, Trash are included in the rent!
_________________________________________
HOW TO VIEW:

***DAILY SELF-SHOWINGS AVAILABLE! We know you're busy...so we've made it possible for you to see this home when it's convenient for you daily between 8am-6:30pm!! But don't wait too long because it was just listed and won't be available long! Register online for a self-showing by following the instructions below:

***Request a showing by registering through the link below and a member of our team will contact you shortly. The registration is really user friendly and will prompt you through a few authentication steps (part of the security feature since accessing the property through the self-showing). If you have any questions, don't hesitate to call or TEXT (for quicker response) 619-535-8112:

https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1022588
_________________________________________
CALL OR TEXT Irina 619-535-8112 for more info or questions (Text preferred QUICKER RESPONSE)
__________________________
AVAILABLE: NOW!
2852 C. St #9
San Diego, CA 92102
__________________________
RENTAL DETAILS:
*Address: 2852 C. Street #9, San Diego, CA 92102
*2 Bedroom/ 2 Bathroom |765 sq.ft
*2nd floor (no neighbors above you!)
*Rent $1,995 per month
*Deposit: Equivalent to 1 months’ rent ($1,995)
*Pets Policy: Cats and Small dogs (under 20 lbs). Pet deposit applies
*Parking: Street Parking Only: plenty of Street Parking is available!
*Utilities Included in Rent: Water, Trash, Landscaping, HOA
*Laundry: On-site, coin-operated laundry room (small community so only shared with a handful of other units)
*Lease Terms: Flexible

HOME FEATURES:
*Fully Equipped and recently remodeled kitchen with Refrigerator, Stove/Oven, Built-in Microwave, and Dishwasher
*Ceiling Fans
*Heating
*Newer Flooring and Granite Countertops w/over 35 sq.ft of space
*Wood-Burning Fireplace with plenty of space overhead to hang a flat screen TV.
*12,000 BTU Mobile A/C Unit included
*White window blinds
*Walk-In Closet
*Luxury Woodstyle flooring
*Newer tile in the bathrooms
*Hallway Closet Storage

THE COMMUNITY:
*Gated Building with secured access
*Condo is part of a small (only 9 units) and intimate community so enjoy privacy!

THE NEIGHBORHOOD:
*Steps away from the weekly Farmer’s Market (Saturday mornings outside the back gate)
*Walking distance to Starbucks
*Down the street from Miller’s Grocery Store
*2 Blocks from South Park (restaurants, bars, boutiques, cafes, etc…)
*2 blocks to Balboa Park and Golden Hill Park
*2 blocks to Balboa Park Golf Course
*3 blocks to Turf Club, Pizza Luigi's, Krakatoa Coffee Shop
*5 minutes from Downtown, Balboa Park, Petco Park, Gaslamp, Horton Plaza, SD Zoo, etc…
*Less than 10 minutes from the beaches!
*Central location that is close to 94, 805, 5, 15, 163 freeways

south park, fireplace, farmers market, pershing, golf, unversity, broadway, condo, downtown, golden hill, hillcrest, north park, mission hills,, urban, downtown, balboa park, walkable, starbucks, university heights, park, kensington, walk, trails, old town, 92101, 92102, 92103, 92104, 92106, 92107, 92108, 92109, 92110, 92115, 92116, 92117, 92118
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2852 C Street have any available units?
2852 C Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2852 C Street have?
Some of 2852 C Street's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2852 C Street currently offering any rent specials?
2852 C Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2852 C Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2852 C Street is pet friendly.
Does 2852 C Street offer parking?
Yes, 2852 C Street offers parking.
Does 2852 C Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2852 C Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2852 C Street have a pool?
No, 2852 C Street does not have a pool.
Does 2852 C Street have accessible units?
No, 2852 C Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2852 C Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2852 C Street has units with dishwashers.
How much should you be paying for rent?

