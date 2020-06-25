2844 Mobley Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Stunning Remodeled Serra Mesa Home on Canyon with Spectacular Views of Mission Valley!!! - For virtual tour please visit: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nJAE7aGCqzo



Offered as fully furnished, partially furnished or unfurnished, recently remodeled home is a must see!! This home has a spacious, open floor plan with so much natural light! Great for entertaining. The private covered patio renders a unique indoor/outdoor living experience while enjoying the cool canyon breeze. Kitchen has stainless appliances and luxurious stone counter tops. Dining area has sleek, solid-wood farmhouse table with serene canyon views. Living area offers stylish, comfortable sofas and a flat-screen TV. Parking is a breeze! Large, 1-car garage with plenty of storage. Centrally located near North Park, Hillcrest, SDSU, Downtown and Little Italy.



Furnished or Unfurnished

12 month lease term

Tenant to pay all utilities

Appliances Include: Stove/Oven, Microwave, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Washer/Dryer

Parking: 2-Car Garage and Additional Off-street Parking

*If rented furnished, additional $500 deposit applies.*



Call Penny Realty at 858-272-3900 for a showing!

To apply, go to www.PennyRealty.com



