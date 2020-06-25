All apartments in San Diego
Last updated May 21 2019 at 10:35 AM

2844 Mobley Street

2844 Mobley Street · No Longer Available
Location

2844 Mobley Street, San Diego, CA 92123
Serra Mesa

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Stunning Remodeled Serra Mesa Home on Canyon with Spectacular Views of Mission Valley!!! - For virtual tour please visit: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nJAE7aGCqzo

Offered as fully furnished, partially furnished or unfurnished, recently remodeled home is a must see!! This home has a spacious, open floor plan with so much natural light! Great for entertaining. The private covered patio renders a unique indoor/outdoor living experience while enjoying the cool canyon breeze. Kitchen has stainless appliances and luxurious stone counter tops. Dining area has sleek, solid-wood farmhouse table with serene canyon views. Living area offers stylish, comfortable sofas and a flat-screen TV. Parking is a breeze! Large, 1-car garage with plenty of storage. Centrally located near North Park, Hillcrest, SDSU, Downtown and Little Italy.

Furnished or Unfurnished
12 month lease term
Tenant to pay all utilities
Appliances Include: Stove/Oven, Microwave, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Washer/Dryer
Parking: 2-Car Garage and Additional Off-street Parking
*If rented furnished, additional $500 deposit applies.*

Call Penny Realty at 858-272-3900 for a showing!
To apply, go to www.PennyRealty.com

CA BRE Lic. #00935682

(RLNE4360998)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2844 Mobley Street have any available units?
2844 Mobley Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2844 Mobley Street have?
Some of 2844 Mobley Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2844 Mobley Street currently offering any rent specials?
2844 Mobley Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2844 Mobley Street pet-friendly?
No, 2844 Mobley Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 2844 Mobley Street offer parking?
Yes, 2844 Mobley Street offers parking.
Does 2844 Mobley Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2844 Mobley Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2844 Mobley Street have a pool?
No, 2844 Mobley Street does not have a pool.
Does 2844 Mobley Street have accessible units?
No, 2844 Mobley Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2844 Mobley Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2844 Mobley Street has units with dishwashers.
