All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 2830 Marathon Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
2830 Marathon Dr
Last updated October 3 2019 at 10:08 AM

2830 Marathon Dr

2830 Marathon Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Serra Mesa
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2830 Marathon Drive, San Diego, CA 92123
Serra Mesa

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Upgraded 4 bedroom home with a pool and fenced yard - Four bedroom, two full bathrooms, large upgraded kitchen with eat in area. Quartz counters, stainless appliances. Beautiful stone fireplace in the family room, wood flooring throughout the home and upgraded tile in the bathrooms. Each room has a ceiling fan. This home has a two car attached garage, solar and a large back yard pool. Central AC. The front yard has a large patio, professionally installed turf and is fully fenced.

Pool service is included, pets are accepted upon approval with registration and pet rent. Solar on the home is $180/month and for the owners has covered their entire electrical bill including AC and Pool. No water landscaping. This home has lots of extras that others don't.

(RLNE5182425)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2830 Marathon Dr have any available units?
2830 Marathon Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2830 Marathon Dr have?
Some of 2830 Marathon Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2830 Marathon Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2830 Marathon Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2830 Marathon Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2830 Marathon Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2830 Marathon Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2830 Marathon Dr offers parking.
Does 2830 Marathon Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2830 Marathon Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2830 Marathon Dr have a pool?
Yes, 2830 Marathon Dr has a pool.
Does 2830 Marathon Dr have accessible units?
No, 2830 Marathon Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2830 Marathon Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 2830 Marathon Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Casas
10802-B Camino Ruiz
San Diego, CA 92126
Bella Posta Apts
10343 10343 San Diego Mission Rd.
San Diego, CA 92108
Citra at Point Loma
4464 Castelar St
San Diego, CA 92107
Stonewood Gardens
3833 Midway Dr
San Diego, CA 92110
Willow Glen Apartments
3635 College Ave
San Diego, CA 92115
Evening Creek Condominium Rentals
10918 Evening Creek Dr E
San Diego, CA 92128
Cleveland House
4201 Cleveland Ave
San Diego, CA 92103
Mission Pacific
4454 44th St
San Diego, CA 92115

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University