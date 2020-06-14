All apartments in San Diego
Last updated December 18 2019 at 11:51 AM

2828 Lincoln Avenue

2828 Lincoln Avenue · (619) 280-1800
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2828 Lincoln Avenue, San Diego, CA 92104
North Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2828 Lincoln Avenue · Avail. now

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1085 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garage
fireplace
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2 bedroom 2 bath house for rent in North Park! - 2 Bdrm, 2 Bath 2-story home in a great North Park location.

Approximately 1,100 sq. ft. Hardwood floors with new carpet in bedrooms. Decorative fireplace in the living room. Den/family room, 1 car garage, Washer/dryer, stove, & refrigerator in the unit.

Walking distance to North Park shops & restaurants!

Sorry NO pets.

Coming soon to rent for a 1 year lease!

Rent: $2,200
Deposit: $2,200
Application Fee: $40 per person

Joe Carta Realty
619-280-1800
www.joecartarealty.com

Please take a moment to visit https://portal.hud.gov/hudportal/HUD to read more about The Fair Housing and Equal Opportunity Act.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2860153)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2828 Lincoln Avenue have any available units?
2828 Lincoln Avenue has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2828 Lincoln Avenue have?
Some of 2828 Lincoln Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2828 Lincoln Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2828 Lincoln Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2828 Lincoln Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2828 Lincoln Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 2828 Lincoln Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2828 Lincoln Avenue does offer parking.
Does 2828 Lincoln Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2828 Lincoln Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2828 Lincoln Avenue have a pool?
No, 2828 Lincoln Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2828 Lincoln Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2828 Lincoln Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2828 Lincoln Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2828 Lincoln Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
