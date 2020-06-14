2828 Lincoln Avenue

Amenities
2 bedroom 2 bath house for rent in North Park! - 2 Bdrm, 2 Bath 2-story home in a great North Park location.
Approximately 1,100 sq. ft. Hardwood floors with new carpet in bedrooms. Decorative fireplace in the living room. Den/family room, 1 car garage, Washer/dryer, stove, & refrigerator in the unit.
Walking distance to North Park shops & restaurants!
Sorry NO pets.
Coming soon to rent for a 1 year lease!
Rent: $2,200
Deposit: $2,200
Application Fee: $40 per person
Joe Carta Realty
619-280-1800
www.joecartarealty.com
Please take a moment to visit https://portal.hud.gov/hudportal/HUD to read more about The Fair Housing and Equal Opportunity Act.
(RLNE2860153)