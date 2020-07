Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool internet access

Upgraded Furnished Studio 1 block to ocean and Bay - Property Id: 255267



One block to Ocean and Bay. located in South Mission Beach.

Close to all, all amenities, granite kitchen, tile, travertine, wood and tile flooring, wireless internet, Firestick media device, reserved parking.



Walk to the beach, restaurants and shops, health club and indoor pool

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/255267

No Pets Allowed



