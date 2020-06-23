All apartments in San Diego
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2812 Monroe Ave.

2812 Monroe Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2812 Monroe Avenue, San Diego, CA 92116
North Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
media room
pet friendly
Wonderful North Park location! - **Just Reduced**Beautiful 2 BD 1 BA house is located in a quiet neighborhood near the heart of North Park. This home has been freshly painted and upgraded with new luxury vinyl plank flooring and new blinds throughout. It features a renovated kitchen with granite counter tops and new stainless steel appliances including refrigerator and gas range/oven. Other amenities include ceiling fans, a one-car garage with full-size washer and dryer, fenced backyard with outdoor fireplace, and gated driveway with private parking. Enjoy walking or riding bikes to great restaurants, shops, entertainment and art blocks which boast dozens of galleries, live theater, and musical shows. Close to Balboa Park, San Diego Zoo, Beaches, Mission Valley, Downtown and easy freeway access. Landscape maintenance is included. To view this great home, please call Fletcher Hills Properties at (619) 469-0186. Sorry, we do not accept smokers or pets and a 1-year lease is required.

(RLNE4607434)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2812 Monroe Ave. have any available units?
2812 Monroe Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2812 Monroe Ave. have?
Some of 2812 Monroe Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2812 Monroe Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
2812 Monroe Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2812 Monroe Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2812 Monroe Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 2812 Monroe Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 2812 Monroe Ave. does offer parking.
Does 2812 Monroe Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2812 Monroe Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2812 Monroe Ave. have a pool?
No, 2812 Monroe Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 2812 Monroe Ave. have accessible units?
No, 2812 Monroe Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 2812 Monroe Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2812 Monroe Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
