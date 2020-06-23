2812 Monroe Ave.

Amenities

Wonderful North Park location! - **Just Reduced**Beautiful 2 BD 1 BA house is located in a quiet neighborhood near the heart of North Park. This home has been freshly painted and upgraded with new luxury vinyl plank flooring and new blinds throughout. It features a renovated kitchen with granite counter tops and new stainless steel appliances including refrigerator and gas range/oven. Other amenities include ceiling fans, a one-car garage with full-size washer and dryer, fenced backyard with outdoor fireplace, and gated driveway with private parking. Enjoy walking or riding bikes to great restaurants, shops, entertainment and art blocks which boast dozens of galleries, live theater, and musical shows. Close to Balboa Park, San Diego Zoo, Beaches, Mission Valley, Downtown and easy freeway access. Landscape maintenance is included. To view this great home, please call Fletcher Hills Properties at (619) 469-0186. Sorry, we do not accept smokers or pets and a 1-year lease is required.



