All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 2808 Juniper St - 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
2808 Juniper St - 1
Last updated August 30 2019 at 10:02 PM

2808 Juniper St - 1

2808 Juniper Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
North Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2808 Juniper Street, San Diego, CA 92104
North Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Nestled in the highly desired community of South Park is this one of a kind 3BR 2 ½ BTH home with 180 degree views on a canyon overlooking Balboa Golf Couse extending out to Downtown San Diego. There's also an extra room that can be used as a bedroom/office/guest quarters. The home is situated at the end of Juniper on a private driveway.

Each Bedroom has its own secluded balcony/terrace. There is a beautiful sun deck with grill and retractable awning. The large galley style kitchen has a private breakfast nook, 5 Fireplaces throughout the home in Bedrooms and main living areas.

The two car garage has ample space. There's central AC/Heating throughout the home, Gas appliances, and tons of storage space. The amenities are endless with this amazing home. A MUST SEE!

Easy access to the 805, 94, 163, 5 Freeways. Centrally located to South Park, Golden Hill, North Park, Hillcrest, Downtown, and much more!

To schedule your exclusive showing. . .
Please Call Evan 619.630.5415
Orion Management & Realty, Inc.
CA Lic #01865064

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2808 Juniper St - 1 have any available units?
2808 Juniper St - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2808 Juniper St - 1 have?
Some of 2808 Juniper St - 1's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2808 Juniper St - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
2808 Juniper St - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2808 Juniper St - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 2808 Juniper St - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 2808 Juniper St - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 2808 Juniper St - 1 offers parking.
Does 2808 Juniper St - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2808 Juniper St - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2808 Juniper St - 1 have a pool?
No, 2808 Juniper St - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 2808 Juniper St - 1 have accessible units?
No, 2808 Juniper St - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 2808 Juniper St - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2808 Juniper St - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ridgewood Village
12435 Heatherton Ct
San Diego, CA 92128
Solstice Apartment Homes
7240 El Cajon Boulevard
San Diego, CA 92115
EV
688 13th St
San Diego, CA 92101
The Village at Del Mar Heights
13138 Kellam Ct
San Diego, CA 92130
Ocean House on Prospect Apartment Homes
400 Prospect St
San Diego, CA 92037
Willow Glen Apartments
3635 College Ave
San Diego, CA 92115
Aldea at Mesa College
7322 Mesa College Dr
San Diego, CA 92111
Esprit Villas
9830 Reagan Rd
San Diego, CA 92126

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University