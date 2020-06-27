2808 Juniper St - 1

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Nestled in the highly desired community of South Park is this one of a kind 3BR 2 ½ BTH home with 180 degree views on a canyon overlooking Balboa Golf Couse extending out to Downtown San Diego. There's also an extra room that can be used as a bedroom/office/guest quarters. The home is situated at the end of Juniper on a private driveway.



Each Bedroom has its own secluded balcony/terrace. There is a beautiful sun deck with grill and retractable awning. The large galley style kitchen has a private breakfast nook, 5 Fireplaces throughout the home in Bedrooms and main living areas.



The two car garage has ample space. There's central AC/Heating throughout the home, Gas appliances, and tons of storage space. The amenities are endless with this amazing home. A MUST SEE!



Easy access to the 805, 94, 163, 5 Freeways. Centrally located to South Park, Golden Hill, North Park, Hillcrest, Downtown, and much more!



