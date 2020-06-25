All apartments in San Diego
Last updated May 16 2019 at 9:46 AM

2801 Melbourne Dr.

2801 Melbourne Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2801 Melbourne Drive, San Diego, CA 92123
Serra Mesa

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 bath with 2 car garage (Serra Mesa) - Don't miss out on making this home your own!

Large corner lot located on a quiet street just above qualcomm stadium!
3 Bedrooms
2 Baths
2 Car attached garage with automatic opener
Aproximately 1500 Sq ft.
Two storage sheds at backyard!!
Gas fireplace
Gardener included!!
Centrally located with immediate access to the 15/8/805 freeways!
Walking distance to Qualcomm!!

Wonderful open floor plan with vaulted ceilings!
Separate living room and dining room!
Updated paint throughout!!
Updated window coverings!
Updated plank flooring at entry, dining room, living room, kitchen and hallway!
Updated Carpet!
Two skylights!
Too much to list!
This home is spotless and ready for immediate move in!!!

Requirements:
All applicants must have credit (FICO) scores of 650 or higher.
All applicants must pay $30 each for application fee.
All applicants must provide 1-2 (most recent) months paystubs to verify income
Combined NET monthly income must be 2 1/2 to 3 times the monthly rent.
A 2018 w2 is also requested
Must have good rental references.
Sorry- we do not consider co signors in lieu of meeting income requirements.
Tenants must carry renters insurance and provide owner with copy.
Sorry- No smoking

Rent: $2795
Deposit: $2795
Pet Deposit: $400 (dog must be under 40 pounds and owner reserves right to approve dog. Cat must be spayed/neutered)

Term:
One year lease minimum. Will consider longer term (we prefer 15 month lease)

Tenant responsible for gas, electric, water, phone, cable
Owner responsible for trash, gardener.

Dimensions:
Dining Room: 11' X 13.5'
Living Room: 12.5 X 22.5'
Kitchen: 7.3' X 14.3'
North Bedroom: 10' X 18.5'
Middle Bedroom: 9.5' X 23'
Master Bedroom: 12.7' X 11'
*Measurements are approximate. Tenant to verify.

Interested in viewing?
Text derik at 619-820-2584. When texting, please include "Melbourne" in the text.

Countywide Real Estate & Property Mgmt, Inc.
BRE# 01305435

(RLNE3837358)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2801 Melbourne Dr. have any available units?
2801 Melbourne Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2801 Melbourne Dr. have?
Some of 2801 Melbourne Dr.'s amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2801 Melbourne Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
2801 Melbourne Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2801 Melbourne Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2801 Melbourne Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 2801 Melbourne Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 2801 Melbourne Dr. offers parking.
Does 2801 Melbourne Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2801 Melbourne Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2801 Melbourne Dr. have a pool?
No, 2801 Melbourne Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 2801 Melbourne Dr. have accessible units?
No, 2801 Melbourne Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 2801 Melbourne Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2801 Melbourne Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
