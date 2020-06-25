2801 Melbourne Dr.

Amenities

Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 bath with 2 car garage (Serra Mesa) - Don't miss out on making this home your own!



Large corner lot located on a quiet street just above qualcomm stadium!

3 Bedrooms

2 Baths

2 Car attached garage with automatic opener

Aproximately 1500 Sq ft.

Two storage sheds at backyard!!

Gas fireplace

Gardener included!!

Centrally located with immediate access to the 15/8/805 freeways!

Walking distance to Qualcomm!!



Wonderful open floor plan with vaulted ceilings!

Separate living room and dining room!

Updated paint throughout!!

Updated window coverings!

Updated plank flooring at entry, dining room, living room, kitchen and hallway!

Updated Carpet!

Two skylights!

Too much to list!

This home is spotless and ready for immediate move in!!!



Requirements:

All applicants must have credit (FICO) scores of 650 or higher.

All applicants must pay $30 each for application fee.

All applicants must provide 1-2 (most recent) months paystubs to verify income

Combined NET monthly income must be 2 1/2 to 3 times the monthly rent.

A 2018 w2 is also requested

Must have good rental references.

Sorry- we do not consider co signors in lieu of meeting income requirements.

Tenants must carry renters insurance and provide owner with copy.

Sorry- No smoking



Rent: $2795

Deposit: $2795

Pet Deposit: $400 (dog must be under 40 pounds and owner reserves right to approve dog. Cat must be spayed/neutered)



Term:

One year lease minimum. Will consider longer term (we prefer 15 month lease)



Tenant responsible for gas, electric, water, phone, cable

Owner responsible for trash, gardener.



Dimensions:

Dining Room: 11' X 13.5'

Living Room: 12.5 X 22.5'

Kitchen: 7.3' X 14.3'

North Bedroom: 10' X 18.5'

Middle Bedroom: 9.5' X 23'

Master Bedroom: 12.7' X 11'

*Measurements are approximate. Tenant to verify.



Interested in viewing?

Text derik at 619-820-2584. When texting, please include "Melbourne" in the text.



Countywide Real Estate & Property Mgmt, Inc.

BRE# 01305435



