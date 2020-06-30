All apartments in San Diego
Last updated February 7 2020 at 12:16 PM

2790 Arcola Ave.

2790 Arcola Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2790 Arcola Avenue, San Diego, CA 92117
Bay Ho

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Single Story House in Clairemont - - Single Story
- Cul De Sac Location
- Remodeled
- Granite
- Frig Included
- Washer and Dryer Included
- Fireplace
- Wood Floors
- Open Floor Plan
- View
- 2 Car Garage

Application Fee: Non-Refundable - $35/applicant (One application required per tenant over the age of 18)

Feel free to contact our office for more information or to schedule a viewing:
Logan Family Properties
(858) 695-0123

*Please drive by the property first before calling for a showing to make sure you like the area and the property suits your needs.*

**Due to the amazing amount of SPAM on Craigslist and from other sites, we request that all responses include a contact phone number. Thanks!**

For a list of our available rentals, please check out our website!
LoganFamilyProperties.com/available-rentals.html

Broker: Shaun P. Uebelhor / Licence #: 01204779

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5189961)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2790 Arcola Ave. have any available units?
2790 Arcola Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2790 Arcola Ave. have?
Some of 2790 Arcola Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2790 Arcola Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
2790 Arcola Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2790 Arcola Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 2790 Arcola Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 2790 Arcola Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 2790 Arcola Ave. offers parking.
Does 2790 Arcola Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2790 Arcola Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2790 Arcola Ave. have a pool?
No, 2790 Arcola Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 2790 Arcola Ave. have accessible units?
No, 2790 Arcola Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 2790 Arcola Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2790 Arcola Ave. has units with dishwashers.

