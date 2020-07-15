All apartments in San Diego
2780 Luna Ave
Last updated February 10 2020 at 10:20 PM

2780 Luna Ave

2780 Luna Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2780 Luna Avenue, San Diego, CA 92117
Bay Ho

Amenities

recently renovated
some paid utils
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Updated Studio in Clairemont - Updated Studio with 1 Bath and Small kitchen

KITCHEN FEATURES: Stove, Small Refrigerator.

UNIT/PROPERTY FEATURES: New Kitchen, New Laminate Flooring, no Laundry on site, No Pets. No Smoking. Street Parking only, Trash included.

Lease

Rental Requirements:
Income = 2 1/2 times the rental amount
Credit = FICO scores 650+, no legal evictions (no exceptions)
Good Rental References

GET A JUMP ON THE RENTAL PROCESS!! Complete and submit your application online. Note: a separate application with electronic signature is required for each adult, age 18 or older. Bring copies of your current pay stubs and $35 per application (cash or money orders only) to your viewing appointment.

Visit www.realtybyjd.com for a complete listing of available rentals

Information provided is deemed reliable, though not guaranteed.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5437159)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2780 Luna Ave have any available units?
2780 Luna Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2780 Luna Ave have?
Some of 2780 Luna Ave's amenities include recently renovated, some paid utils, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2780 Luna Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2780 Luna Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2780 Luna Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2780 Luna Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 2780 Luna Ave offer parking?
No, 2780 Luna Ave does not offer parking.
Does 2780 Luna Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2780 Luna Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2780 Luna Ave have a pool?
No, 2780 Luna Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2780 Luna Ave have accessible units?
No, 2780 Luna Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2780 Luna Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2780 Luna Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
