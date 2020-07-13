All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 2756 Via Alta Pl.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
2756 Via Alta Pl
Last updated May 7 2020 at 11:25 AM

2756 Via Alta Pl

2756 Via Alta · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Serra Mesa
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2756 Via Alta, San Diego, CA 92123
Serra Mesa

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
clubhouse
community garden
dog park
24hr gym
game room
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Luxury 2 Bed, 2.5 Bath House In Civitia Community, Mission Valley - This 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom house is available now! Built in 2018, it is one of the first houses in the community built on the bluff overlooking Mission Valley. Three levels with the 2-car garage and entry on the 1st floor, kitchen and living area with a half bath on the 2nd floor, and bedrooms with private bathrooms on the 3rd floor. Modern exterior and interior with all new finishes. Private balcony with a view over Mission Valley. Lush carpet throughout the house with tile in the kitchen and bathrooms. Very clean white paint matches the white cabinets and quartz counters. All kitchen appliances and laundry washer/dryer are included. The Civita Community has tons of amenities and outdoor space for residents of the community. The large recreation center has the 24hr gym, both swimming pools, grilling station, the game room, lounge, and an event room by reservation. Civita park has a large dog park, open lawns for general use, the water park pad, basketball courts, the community garden, and they are building more.

Civita Shuttle bus service.
Close to Costco, USD, SDSU, UCSD, Mesa College, trolley and bus stops, Fashion Valley/ Mission Valley Mall, Westfield Mall.
Centrally located between I-8, I-163, I-5, I-15.
15 minute drive to Airport or Downtown.

Community Recreation Center, Two Community Pools. Community Park, Community Garden, Dog Park, Basketball Courts, Water Park Pad, Barbecues, Food Truck Tuesday, Entertainment/ Gaming Room, w/ complimentary coffee &tea. Gym is two levels open 24 hours.

Residents will be responsible for all utilities. Cats and small dogs(25lbs) are allowed by approval with $50/mo rent increase per pet and $500 deposit increase.

TO VIEW THE PROPERTY: Self Tour Beginning 4/27/2020. Create an account on Rently(dot)com and use the link below to Self Tour.
www(dot)Rently(dot)com/properties/1621235
-Here is a video that shows how to use the lockbox.
youtube(dot)com/watch?v=8jF4T4bFtl8

TO APPLY: Visit JensenPropertiesSD(dot)com and click "Available Properties". All our applications are done online. Be sure to pay the $35 application fee when applying. Each person planning to live here that is over the age of 18 MUST submit an application for approval.

Requirements to rent:
1. 650 minimum credit score and 2.8x monthly rent for gross household income to meet full approval.
2. Public Records will be reviewed on an individual basis.
3. Proof of income to be able to rent. Income can include assistance such as food stamps, child support - call for clarification if necessary.
4. A United States Social Security Number or ITIN.
5. Identification which must include one of the following:
California Driver's license (from each adult)
OR California State Identification Card (available from any DMV
Office from each adult)
OR A United States, District ( i.e. Puerto Rico, Samoan Island) -
District Official Driver's License, or ID Card
OR a Department of Defense Official ID - or any other State ID or Driver's License.
6. You must obtain or currently have - and are willing to transfer - renter's insurance.

$35 Application fee is NOT refundable
Property is rented first come, best qualified.

(RLNE5340555)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2756 Via Alta Pl have any available units?
2756 Via Alta Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2756 Via Alta Pl have?
Some of 2756 Via Alta Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2756 Via Alta Pl currently offering any rent specials?
2756 Via Alta Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2756 Via Alta Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 2756 Via Alta Pl is pet friendly.
Does 2756 Via Alta Pl offer parking?
Yes, 2756 Via Alta Pl offers parking.
Does 2756 Via Alta Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2756 Via Alta Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2756 Via Alta Pl have a pool?
Yes, 2756 Via Alta Pl has a pool.
Does 2756 Via Alta Pl have accessible units?
No, 2756 Via Alta Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 2756 Via Alta Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 2756 Via Alta Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

IDEA1
899 Park Blvd
San Diego, CA 92101
Solstice Apartment Homes
7240 El Cajon Boulevard
San Diego, CA 92115
Del Mar Ridge
12629 El Camino Real
San Diego, CA 92130
Deerwood
15640 Bernardo Center Dr
San Diego, CA 92127
Cityview SD
840 17th St
San Diego, CA 92101
Aquatera Apartment Homes
5777 Mission Center Rd
San Diego, CA 92108
Elan Loma Highlands
2185 Chatsworth Boulevard
San Diego, CA 92106
Park 12 -- The Collection
100 Park Plaza
San Diego, CA 92101

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Dog Friendly Apartments
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University