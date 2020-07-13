2756 Via Alta Pl

Amenities

Luxury 2 Bed, 2.5 Bath House In Civitia Community, Mission Valley - This 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom house is available now! Built in 2018, it is one of the first houses in the community built on the bluff overlooking Mission Valley. Three levels with the 2-car garage and entry on the 1st floor, kitchen and living area with a half bath on the 2nd floor, and bedrooms with private bathrooms on the 3rd floor. Modern exterior and interior with all new finishes. Private balcony with a view over Mission Valley. Lush carpet throughout the house with tile in the kitchen and bathrooms. Very clean white paint matches the white cabinets and quartz counters. All kitchen appliances and laundry washer/dryer are included. The Civita Community has tons of amenities and outdoor space for residents of the community. The large recreation center has the 24hr gym, both swimming pools, grilling station, the game room, lounge, and an event room by reservation. Civita park has a large dog park, open lawns for general use, the water park pad, basketball courts, the community garden, and they are building more.



Civita Shuttle bus service.

Close to Costco, USD, SDSU, UCSD, Mesa College, trolley and bus stops, Fashion Valley/ Mission Valley Mall, Westfield Mall.

Centrally located between I-8, I-163, I-5, I-15.

15 minute drive to Airport or Downtown.



Community Recreation Center, Two Community Pools. Community Park, Community Garden, Dog Park, Basketball Courts, Water Park Pad, Barbecues, Food Truck Tuesday, Entertainment/ Gaming Room, w/ complimentary coffee &tea. Gym is two levels open 24 hours.



Residents will be responsible for all utilities. Cats and small dogs(25lbs) are allowed by approval with $50/mo rent increase per pet and $500 deposit increase.



TO VIEW THE PROPERTY: Self Tour Beginning 4/27/2020. Create an account on Rently(dot)com and use the link below to Self Tour.

www(dot)Rently(dot)com/properties/1621235

-Here is a video that shows how to use the lockbox.

youtube(dot)com/watch?v=8jF4T4bFtl8



TO APPLY: Visit JensenPropertiesSD(dot)com and click "Available Properties". All our applications are done online. Be sure to pay the $35 application fee when applying. Each person planning to live here that is over the age of 18 MUST submit an application for approval.



Requirements to rent:

1. 650 minimum credit score and 2.8x monthly rent for gross household income to meet full approval.

2. Public Records will be reviewed on an individual basis.

3. Proof of income to be able to rent. Income can include assistance such as food stamps, child support - call for clarification if necessary.

4. A United States Social Security Number or ITIN.

5. Identification which must include one of the following:

California Driver's license (from each adult)

OR California State Identification Card (available from any DMV

Office from each adult)

OR A United States, District ( i.e. Puerto Rico, Samoan Island) -

District Official Driver's License, or ID Card

OR a Department of Defense Official ID - or any other State ID or Driver's License.

6. You must obtain or currently have - and are willing to transfer - renter's insurance.



$35 Application fee is NOT refundable

Property is rented first come, best qualified.



(RLNE5340555)