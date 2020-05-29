2740 Alta View Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

GREAT CENTRALLY LOCATED SAN DIEGO TOWNHOME! - This home located in the Bay Terraces community features great upgrades throughout. New kitchen and baths, new paint, new flooring and new appliances. Enjoy the comfort of forced air heat and AC and the convenience of private, in-unit laundry on the second floor. Small private patio off of the dining room. AWESOME location, just blocks from the 54 freeway for easy commuting anywhere in the county. Just minutes to 32nd StreetNaval Base. Small pets considered (please see breed restrictions). SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call 619-305-0542 or visit:

https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/ralstonteamproperties



IMPORTANT APPLICANT QUALIFICATION INFORMATION

- All adults must apply ($45 application fee per adult)

- All applicants must have credit scores above 500

- Total household income of applicants must be at least 2.5x the rent amount

- Applicants' planned move date must be within 7 days of the availability date



For a more in-depth look at our rental qualification criteria please go to: https://irp-cdn.multiscreensite.com/3a118214/files/uploaded/APPLICANT-SCREENING-CRITERIA-4-25-18.pdf



