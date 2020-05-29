All apartments in San Diego
Last updated January 3 2020 at 8:01 AM

2740 Alta View Dr

2740 Alta View Dr · No Longer Available
Location

2740 Alta View Dr, San Diego, CA 92139
Bay Terraces

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
GREAT CENTRALLY LOCATED SAN DIEGO TOWNHOME! - This home located in the Bay Terraces community features great upgrades throughout. New kitchen and baths, new paint, new flooring and new appliances. Enjoy the comfort of forced air heat and AC and the convenience of private, in-unit laundry on the second floor. Small private patio off of the dining room. AWESOME location, just blocks from the 54 freeway for easy commuting anywhere in the county. Just minutes to 32nd StreetNaval Base. Small pets considered (please see breed restrictions). SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call 619-305-0542 or visit:
https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/ralstonteamproperties

IMPORTANT APPLICANT QUALIFICATION INFORMATION
- All adults must apply ($45 application fee per adult)
- All applicants must have credit scores above 500
- Total household income of applicants must be at least 2.5x the rent amount
- Applicants' planned move date must be within 7 days of the availability date

For a more in-depth look at our rental qualification criteria please go to: https://irp-cdn.multiscreensite.com/3a118214/files/uploaded/APPLICANT-SCREENING-CRITERIA-4-25-18.pdf

(RLNE5359442)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2740 Alta View Dr have any available units?
2740 Alta View Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2740 Alta View Dr have?
Some of 2740 Alta View Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2740 Alta View Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2740 Alta View Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2740 Alta View Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2740 Alta View Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2740 Alta View Dr offer parking?
No, 2740 Alta View Dr does not offer parking.
Does 2740 Alta View Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2740 Alta View Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2740 Alta View Dr have a pool?
No, 2740 Alta View Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2740 Alta View Dr have accessible units?
No, 2740 Alta View Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2740 Alta View Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 2740 Alta View Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

