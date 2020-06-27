All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 2736 Bellezza Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
2736 Bellezza Dr
Last updated October 15 2019 at 12:06 PM

2736 Bellezza Dr

2736 Bellezza Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Mission Valley
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2736 Bellezza Drive, San Diego, CA 92108
Mission Valley

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
tennis court
3 BR/ 2.5 BA 1495 SQFT Mission Valley/ San Diego Townhome - Beautiful townhome in the community of Escala in Mission Valley. The townhome has been upgraded throughout. The kitchen features granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. The home also features upgraded wood flooring and bathroom vanities. The home comes equipped with Air Conditioning and Heating and has its own private patio. Community Features include pool, spa, tennis courts, and parks. The property is conveniently located near stores, parks and public transportation with easy access to the 805 and 5 freeways.

Terms:

1 Year Lease
Tenant must carry renters insurance w/ minimum $100k liability
Tenant pays: all utilities

Pets Allowed - Conditional

HomeTeam Property Management
CalBRE Lic. #01888927

Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.

$35.00 non refundable application fee per applicant

(RLNE5096346)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2736 Bellezza Dr have any available units?
2736 Bellezza Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2736 Bellezza Dr have?
Some of 2736 Bellezza Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2736 Bellezza Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2736 Bellezza Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2736 Bellezza Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2736 Bellezza Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2736 Bellezza Dr offer parking?
No, 2736 Bellezza Dr does not offer parking.
Does 2736 Bellezza Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2736 Bellezza Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2736 Bellezza Dr have a pool?
Yes, 2736 Bellezza Dr has a pool.
Does 2736 Bellezza Dr have accessible units?
No, 2736 Bellezza Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2736 Bellezza Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 2736 Bellezza Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Rey
801 A St
San Diego, CA 92101
Spire San Diego
1475 Island Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Tierrasanta Ridge Apartment Homes
5410 Repecho Dr
San Diego, CA 92124
Studios 435
435 13th Street
San Diego, CA 92101
Market Street Square
606 3rd Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Terraces at La Jolla Village Apartments
8843 Villa La Jolla Drive
San Diego, CA 92037
Villa Bahia
2307 E Beyer Blvd
San Diego, CA 92173
Mira Bella Apartments
3455 Kearny Villa Rd
San Diego, CA 92123

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University