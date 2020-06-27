2736 Bellezza Dr

Amenities
3 BR/ 2.5 BA 1495 SQFT Mission Valley/ San Diego Townhome - Beautiful townhome in the community of Escala in Mission Valley. The townhome has been upgraded throughout. The kitchen features granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. The home also features upgraded wood flooring and bathroom vanities. The home comes equipped with Air Conditioning and Heating and has its own private patio. Community Features include pool, spa, tennis courts, and parks. The property is conveniently located near stores, parks and public transportation with easy access to the 805 and 5 freeways.
Terms:
1 Year Lease
Tenant must carry renters insurance w/ minimum $100k liability
Tenant pays: all utilities
Pets Allowed - Conditional
