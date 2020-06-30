Amenities

2728 B. St. Unit 102 Available 02/01/20 Live in style at the Golden Hill Stonemark complex! - Beautiful end unit in gated complex with new plank laminate flooring throughout. Large kitchen with stainless appliances including Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Microwave,and granite counter with breakfast bar and Decor lighting. Modern archways, Crown molding and new blinds throughout, forced heat and wall a/c . Remodeled bath with granite vanity and full tub. Large bedroom with mirror closet doors and lots of storage. Washer and dryer in the unit. Gated well maintained complex is in quaint Golden Hill walking distance to Starbucks and local pubs and restaurants. Complex has 2 gyms, and a relaxing BBQ area with underground Jacuzzi. One assigned end parking spot . Close to freeway access to Highway 94 and interstate 5.



1 year lease.

1 small pet under 25 lbs max.

Water/Sewer/Trash included in rent!

Call 619-866-3404 to schedule a showing or for more information!



(RLNE3866682)