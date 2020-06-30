All apartments in San Diego
2728 B. St. Unit 102

2728 B Street · No Longer Available
Location

2728 B Street, San Diego, CA 92102
Golden Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
bbq/grill
2728 B. St. Unit 102 Available 02/01/20 Live in style at the Golden Hill Stonemark complex! - Beautiful end unit in gated complex with new plank laminate flooring throughout. Large kitchen with stainless appliances including Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Microwave,and granite counter with breakfast bar and Decor lighting. Modern archways, Crown molding and new blinds throughout, forced heat and wall a/c . Remodeled bath with granite vanity and full tub. Large bedroom with mirror closet doors and lots of storage. Washer and dryer in the unit. Gated well maintained complex is in quaint Golden Hill walking distance to Starbucks and local pubs and restaurants. Complex has 2 gyms, and a relaxing BBQ area with underground Jacuzzi. One assigned end parking spot . Close to freeway access to Highway 94 and interstate 5.

1 year lease.
1 small pet under 25 lbs max.
Water/Sewer/Trash included in rent!
Call 619-866-3404 to schedule a showing or for more information!

(RLNE3866682)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2728 B. St. Unit 102 have any available units?
2728 B. St. Unit 102 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2728 B. St. Unit 102 have?
Some of 2728 B. St. Unit 102's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2728 B. St. Unit 102 currently offering any rent specials?
2728 B. St. Unit 102 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2728 B. St. Unit 102 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2728 B. St. Unit 102 is pet friendly.
Does 2728 B. St. Unit 102 offer parking?
Yes, 2728 B. St. Unit 102 offers parking.
Does 2728 B. St. Unit 102 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2728 B. St. Unit 102 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2728 B. St. Unit 102 have a pool?
No, 2728 B. St. Unit 102 does not have a pool.
Does 2728 B. St. Unit 102 have accessible units?
No, 2728 B. St. Unit 102 does not have accessible units.
Does 2728 B. St. Unit 102 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2728 B. St. Unit 102 has units with dishwashers.

