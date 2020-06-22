Amenities
2720 Monroe Ave. Available 01/25/19 North Park Home 2BR 1BA - Parking, Neutral Painted- Private Small Yard - Pets OK - ******AVAILABLE JANUARY 25TH******
Located in North Park
2720 Monroe Ave
San Diego, CA 92116
2 Bedroom
1 Bathroom
Estimated 900 SqFt
Single Story
House
Refrigerator
Stove/Oven - Gas
Wooden Cabinets
Tile Countertops
Tile Flooring
Open Floor Plan
Storage Cabinets
Wood Laminate Flooring - in bedrooms
Washer/Dryer - Stackable
No A/C
Heat - Wall Heater
Private Small Yard
Tandem Driveway Parking and Street Parking
CLOSE TO:
Interstate 805
Shopping
Nightlife
Restaurants
Schools
Downtown
Hillcrest
TENANT PAYS:
SDGE
Water/Sewer
Cable/Phone
LEASING INFORMATION:
1 Year Lease
Renters Insurance Mandatory
Security Deposit $1995.00
ANIMAL INFORMATION:
(1) Animal MAX - Dog/Cat No Weight Limit
Animal Deposit $250 per animal
No Aggressive Breeds
~$45.00 non- refundable credit check required per applicant
