2720 Monroe Ave.
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2720 Monroe Ave.

2720 Monroe Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2720 Monroe Avenue, San Diego, CA 92116
North Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
range
oven
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2720 Monroe Ave. Available 01/25/19 North Park Home 2BR 1BA - Parking, Neutral Painted- Private Small Yard - Pets OK - ******AVAILABLE JANUARY 25TH******

**Property must be viewed prior to submitting an application. Applications will not be processed until the property has been viewed. Schedule a showing at www.gpmsandiego.com**

**Property is occupied, please do not disturb them**

Located in North Park

2720 Monroe Ave
San Diego, CA 92116

2 Bedroom
1 Bathroom
Estimated 900 SqFt
Single Story
House

Refrigerator
Stove/Oven - Gas
Wooden Cabinets
Tile Countertops
Tile Flooring

Open Floor Plan
Storage Cabinets
Wood Laminate Flooring - in bedrooms
Washer/Dryer - Stackable
No A/C
Heat - Wall Heater
Private Small Yard
Tandem Driveway Parking and Street Parking

CLOSE TO:
Interstate 805
Shopping
Nightlife
Restaurants
Schools
Downtown
Hillcrest

TENANT PAYS:
SDGE
Water/Sewer
Cable/Phone

LEASING INFORMATION:
1 Year Lease
Renters Insurance Mandatory
Security Deposit $1995.00

ANIMAL INFORMATION:
(1) Animal MAX - Dog/Cat No Weight Limit
Animal Deposit $250 per animal
No Aggressive Breeds

~$45.00 non- refundable credit check required per applicant

*****Golden Property Management is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property*****

Golden Property Management-GPM
www.GPMSanDiego.com
GPM@email.showmojo.com
Lic#01857668

(RLNE4334646)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

