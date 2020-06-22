Amenities

2720 Monroe Ave. Available 01/25/19 North Park Home 2BR 1BA - Parking, Neutral Painted- Private Small Yard - Pets OK - ******AVAILABLE JANUARY 25TH******



**Property must be viewed prior to submitting an application. Applications will not be processed until the property has been viewed. Schedule a showing at www.gpmsandiego.com**



**Property is occupied, please do not disturb them**



Located in North Park



2720 Monroe Ave

San Diego, CA 92116



2 Bedroom

1 Bathroom

Estimated 900 SqFt

Single Story

House



Refrigerator

Stove/Oven - Gas

Wooden Cabinets

Tile Countertops

Tile Flooring



Open Floor Plan

Storage Cabinets

Wood Laminate Flooring - in bedrooms

Washer/Dryer - Stackable

No A/C

Heat - Wall Heater

Private Small Yard

Tandem Driveway Parking and Street Parking



CLOSE TO:

Interstate 805

Shopping

Nightlife

Restaurants

Schools

Downtown

Hillcrest



TENANT PAYS:

SDGE

Water/Sewer

Cable/Phone



LEASING INFORMATION:

1 Year Lease

Renters Insurance Mandatory

Security Deposit $1995.00



ANIMAL INFORMATION:

(1) Animal MAX - Dog/Cat No Weight Limit

Animal Deposit $250 per animal

No Aggressive Breeds



~$45.00 non- refundable credit check required per applicant



*****Golden Property Management is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property*****



Golden Property Management-GPM

www.GPMSanDiego.com

GPM@email.showmojo.com

Lic#01857668



