Last updated December 10 2019 at 8:14 AM

2707 Myrtle Ave

2707 Myrtle Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2707 Myrtle Avenue, San Diego, CA 92104
North Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Nestled in Historic North Park, lies a completely remodeled Chic Modern Bungalow. The house is a block from Morley Field in North Park which makes it walking distance to all North Park has to offer, 5 minutes from the Zoo, 10 minutes to Downtown, 15-20 minutes to the beaches.

Inside you'll find an open floor-plan combining the dining, kitchen & living room space to give an ultimate entertainers setup. The space includes vaulted ceilings, bamboo hardwood floors, designer paint schemes, bamboo kitchen cabinets, quarts countertops, LG stainless appliances, custom tile work, modern lighting & plumbing fixtures.

As you start your way down the hall you'll find the hall bath, which has a custom barn style rail door. In the bath you'll find an oversized rainfall shower (shower only, no tub) with a skylight, it feels like you're showering outdoors on a sunny morning! The back of the house is where both the bedrooms are positioned. The master bedroom & bathroom are connected to give ultimate privacy from the rest of the house. Both bathrooms have their own custom tile work & the master bath is setup with a Jacuzzi tub (no shower, tub only).

The house has two side yards rather than one backyard. On one side you'll find a nice coffee setting area that leads to the enclosed outdoor laundry setup. On the opposite side is the best part of the house! On this side yard you'll find a custom redwood deck, modern outdoor couch, gas fire pit, custom built-in propane BBQ with a custom redwood hood. The yard also features hanging lights, a custom redwood enclosed lilly pond & artificial grass area. A great place to relax in the mornings and after a long days work!

The house is being rented non-furnished.

The house can be rented furnished for an additional monthly cost.

Updates have been done since these photos have been taken. Upgrades include new interior paint, new sectional couch, dining table, king memory foam mattress in master, new king bed setup in spare, new kitchen supplies, new 55" flat screen, Apple TV & Sonos bluetooth speaker in living room. We also refinished the outdoor space by staining the deck and pond.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2707 Myrtle Ave have any available units?
2707 Myrtle Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2707 Myrtle Ave have?
Some of 2707 Myrtle Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2707 Myrtle Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2707 Myrtle Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2707 Myrtle Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2707 Myrtle Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 2707 Myrtle Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2707 Myrtle Ave offers parking.
Does 2707 Myrtle Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2707 Myrtle Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2707 Myrtle Ave have a pool?
No, 2707 Myrtle Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2707 Myrtle Ave have accessible units?
No, 2707 Myrtle Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2707 Myrtle Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2707 Myrtle Ave has units with dishwashers.

