2707 Myrtle Ave

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities fire pit parking bbq/grill garage

Nestled in Historic North Park, lies a completely remodeled Chic Modern Bungalow. The house is a block from Morley Field in North Park which makes it walking distance to all North Park has to offer, 5 minutes from the Zoo, 10 minutes to Downtown, 15-20 minutes to the beaches.



Inside you'll find an open floor-plan combining the dining, kitchen & living room space to give an ultimate entertainers setup. The space includes vaulted ceilings, bamboo hardwood floors, designer paint schemes, bamboo kitchen cabinets, quarts countertops, LG stainless appliances, custom tile work, modern lighting & plumbing fixtures.



As you start your way down the hall you'll find the hall bath, which has a custom barn style rail door. In the bath you'll find an oversized rainfall shower (shower only, no tub) with a skylight, it feels like you're showering outdoors on a sunny morning! The back of the house is where both the bedrooms are positioned. The master bedroom & bathroom are connected to give ultimate privacy from the rest of the house. Both bathrooms have their own custom tile work & the master bath is setup with a Jacuzzi tub (no shower, tub only).



The house has two side yards rather than one backyard. On one side you'll find a nice coffee setting area that leads to the enclosed outdoor laundry setup. On the opposite side is the best part of the house! On this side yard you'll find a custom redwood deck, modern outdoor couch, gas fire pit, custom built-in propane BBQ with a custom redwood hood. The yard also features hanging lights, a custom redwood enclosed lilly pond & artificial grass area. A great place to relax in the mornings and after a long days work!



The house is being rented non-furnished.



The house can be rented furnished for an additional monthly cost.



Updates have been done since these photos have been taken. Upgrades include new interior paint, new sectional couch, dining table, king memory foam mattress in master, new king bed setup in spare, new kitchen supplies, new 55" flat screen, Apple TV & Sonos bluetooth speaker in living room. We also refinished the outdoor space by staining the deck and pond.