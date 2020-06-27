2703 Ulric St

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters hardwood floors range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking bbq/grill

Available 08/09/19 2 Story 3 b 1.5 b w/ 2 parkings and private yard - Property Id: 136452



Welcome to Your New Home!



Property Address

2703 Ulric Street | San Diego, CA 92111



Offered By

MC Properties/ Parkview Apartments



*NO PETS/ SMOKING ALLOWED* Our beautiful, spacious townhouse include granite kitchen counter tops, wood kitchen cabinets and wood flooring throughout the living room, hallways, kitchen and bedrooms, carpet on staircase. Stove, refrigerator and heater are included to fulfill your daily needs! 2 parking spaces included along with water, trash and sewer!! Unit has a outdoor gated private backyard for those perfect summer BBQ's! $1,000.00 deposit.



Pictures of like unit.

Features include:

- Spacious open floor plan

- Spacious Bedrooms

- Hardwood floors throughout living area, kitchen, hallway and bedrooms.

- Onsite Parking

- Laundry Onsite

- Onsite Manager

- Refrigerator and Stove included

- Water, Trash and Sewer covered in rental rate

- Conveniently located near USD and Fashion Valley Mall



Application Fee: $35.00

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/136452p

Property Id 136452



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5009639)