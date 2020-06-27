2703 Ulric St

Amenities
Available 08/09/19 2 Story 3 b 1.5 b w/ 2 parkings and private yard - Property Id: 136452
Welcome to Your New Home!
Property Address
2703 Ulric Street | San Diego, CA 92111
Offered By
MC Properties/ Parkview Apartments
*NO PETS/ SMOKING ALLOWED* Our beautiful, spacious townhouse include granite kitchen counter tops, wood kitchen cabinets and wood flooring throughout the living room, hallways, kitchen and bedrooms, carpet on staircase. Stove, refrigerator and heater are included to fulfill your daily needs! 2 parking spaces included along with water, trash and sewer!! Unit has a outdoor gated private backyard for those perfect summer BBQ's! $1,000.00 deposit.
Pictures of like unit.
Features include:
- Spacious open floor plan
- Spacious Bedrooms
- Hardwood floors throughout living area, kitchen, hallway and bedrooms.
- Onsite Parking
- Laundry Onsite
- Onsite Manager
- Refrigerator and Stove included
- Water, Trash and Sewer covered in rental rate
- Conveniently located near USD and Fashion Valley Mall
Application Fee: $35.00
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/136452p
Property Id 136452
No Pets Allowed
