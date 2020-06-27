All apartments in San Diego
Last updated July 13 2019 at 10:46 AM

2703 Ulric St

2703 Ulric St · No Longer Available
Location

2703 Ulric St, San Diego, CA 92111
Linda Vista

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
bbq/grill
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
Available 08/09/19 2 Story 3 b 1.5 b w/ 2 parkings and private yard - Property Id: 136452

Welcome to Your New Home!

Property Address
2703 Ulric Street | San Diego, CA 92111

Offered By
MC Properties/ Parkview Apartments

*NO PETS/ SMOKING ALLOWED* Our beautiful, spacious townhouse include granite kitchen counter tops, wood kitchen cabinets and wood flooring throughout the living room, hallways, kitchen and bedrooms, carpet on staircase. Stove, refrigerator and heater are included to fulfill your daily needs! 2 parking spaces included along with water, trash and sewer!! Unit has a outdoor gated private backyard for those perfect summer BBQ's! $1,000.00 deposit.

Pictures of like unit.
Features include:
- Spacious open floor plan
- Spacious Bedrooms
- Hardwood floors throughout living area, kitchen, hallway and bedrooms.
- Onsite Parking
- Laundry Onsite
- Onsite Manager
- Refrigerator and Stove included
- Water, Trash and Sewer covered in rental rate
- Conveniently located near USD and Fashion Valley Mall

Application Fee: $35.00
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/136452p
Property Id 136452

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5009639)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2703 Ulric St have any available units?
2703 Ulric St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2703 Ulric St have?
Some of 2703 Ulric St's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2703 Ulric St currently offering any rent specials?
2703 Ulric St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2703 Ulric St pet-friendly?
No, 2703 Ulric St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 2703 Ulric St offer parking?
Yes, 2703 Ulric St offers parking.
Does 2703 Ulric St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2703 Ulric St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2703 Ulric St have a pool?
No, 2703 Ulric St does not have a pool.
Does 2703 Ulric St have accessible units?
No, 2703 Ulric St does not have accessible units.
Does 2703 Ulric St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2703 Ulric St does not have units with dishwashers.
