Last updated June 9 2020 at 9:53 AM

2676 A St

2676 A Street · No Longer Available
Location

2676 A Street, San Diego, CA 92102
Golden Hill

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
2676 A St Available 06/11/20 Golden Hills Craftsman, 1923 Vintage Charm, 3bd 2ba 2000sqft - Classic craftsman located in desirable Golden Hill neighborhood is in a prime location within walking distance to parks, Balboa Park Golf Course, restaurants and just minutes to downtown San Diego.
This home has been lovingly maintained and retains vintage charm throughout with tin ceiling tiles, hardwood floors, and original wood detailing. On a large gated 7500sqft lot with gardens.
Upgrades include AC, mostly new windows, electrical and plumbing.
You will love it!
Professionally managed by WeRentSD.com
Please call Scott Colbert 619-708-5008
Scott@WeRentSD.com
BRE#01836754

(RLNE3752585)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2676 A St have any available units?
2676 A St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 2676 A St currently offering any rent specials?
2676 A St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2676 A St pet-friendly?
No, 2676 A St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 2676 A St offer parking?
No, 2676 A St does not offer parking.
Does 2676 A St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2676 A St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2676 A St have a pool?
No, 2676 A St does not have a pool.
Does 2676 A St have accessible units?
No, 2676 A St does not have accessible units.
Does 2676 A St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2676 A St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2676 A St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2676 A St has units with air conditioning.

