Amenities

hardwood floors recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities

2676 A St Available 06/11/20 Golden Hills Craftsman, 1923 Vintage Charm, 3bd 2ba 2000sqft - Classic craftsman located in desirable Golden Hill neighborhood is in a prime location within walking distance to parks, Balboa Park Golf Course, restaurants and just minutes to downtown San Diego.

This home has been lovingly maintained and retains vintage charm throughout with tin ceiling tiles, hardwood floors, and original wood detailing. On a large gated 7500sqft lot with gardens.

Upgrades include AC, mostly new windows, electrical and plumbing.

You will love it!

Professionally managed by WeRentSD.com

Please call Scott Colbert 619-708-5008

Scott@WeRentSD.com

BRE#01836754



(RLNE3752585)