Last updated September 11 2019 at 10:35 AM

2670 Worden St

2670 Worden Street · No Longer Available
Location

2670 Worden Street, San Diego, CA 92110
Loma Palisades

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
pool table
hot tub
tennis court
Newly remodeled 2 bedroom 1 1/2 bathroom condo with AC, 2 parking spots, on-site laundry and lots of amenities!
Pool, hot tub, tennis courts, pool table/lounge/hangout
Located in The Point Loma Tennis Club. A very quiet and safe neighborhood, easy access to the 5 and 8 freeway. Minutes from Ocean Beach, Sunset Cliffs, Mission Beach and functionally located walking distance to Starbucks and markets (Baron's, Grocery Outlet, Von's and Ralph's) as well as shopping (Target, Ross, Home Depot, Marshall's) and tons of restaurants, bars and nightlife!
Please call to schedule a viewing.
12-month lease desired but negotiable.
Lisa
LG Properties
office: (858)900-2035
mobile: (646)932-8669

(RLNE5113822)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2670 Worden St have any available units?
2670 Worden St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2670 Worden St have?
Some of 2670 Worden St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2670 Worden St currently offering any rent specials?
2670 Worden St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2670 Worden St pet-friendly?
No, 2670 Worden St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 2670 Worden St offer parking?
Yes, 2670 Worden St offers parking.
Does 2670 Worden St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2670 Worden St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2670 Worden St have a pool?
Yes, 2670 Worden St has a pool.
Does 2670 Worden St have accessible units?
No, 2670 Worden St does not have accessible units.
Does 2670 Worden St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2670 Worden St has units with dishwashers.
