2670 Worden St

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking pool pool table hot tub tennis court

Newly remodeled 2 bedroom 1 1/2 bathroom condo with AC, 2 parking spots, on-site laundry and lots of amenities!

Pool, hot tub, tennis courts, pool table/lounge/hangout

Located in The Point Loma Tennis Club. A very quiet and safe neighborhood, easy access to the 5 and 8 freeway. Minutes from Ocean Beach, Sunset Cliffs, Mission Beach and functionally located walking distance to Starbucks and markets (Baron's, Grocery Outlet, Von's and Ralph's) as well as shopping (Target, Ross, Home Depot, Marshall's) and tons of restaurants, bars and nightlife!

Please call to schedule a viewing.

12-month lease desired but negotiable.

