Amenities
2628 Juan St. Available 06/01/20 1 bd duplex in the heart of Old Town - Garage, gorgeous wood floors, PRIME location! - This 1 bd duplex located in the heart of Old Town, and is walkable to restaurants, shopping, parks and attractions.
This duplex is light and bright and features:
- Newly refinished hardwood floors
- Great closet and storage space
- Appliances including refrigerator stove/oven
- Dinning space
- Back door off of kitchen
- Common area yard space
- Garage
Water, trash and sewage included
PETS: 1 Dog or Cat Allowed; 50lb weight restriction.
Call Penny Realty at 858-272-3900 for a showing!
Apply at www.PennyRealty.com / CA BRE Lic. #00935682
(RLNE5805607)