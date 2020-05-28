All apartments in San Diego
Last updated May 27 2020 at 10:46 AM

2628 Juan St.

2628 Juan Street · No Longer Available
Location

2628 Juan Street, San Diego, CA 92110
Old Town

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
2628 Juan St. Available 06/01/20 1 bd duplex in the heart of Old Town - Garage, gorgeous wood floors, PRIME location! - This 1 bd duplex located in the heart of Old Town, and is walkable to restaurants, shopping, parks and attractions.

This duplex is light and bright and features:

- Newly refinished hardwood floors
- Great closet and storage space
- Appliances including refrigerator stove/oven
- Dinning space
- Back door off of kitchen
- Common area yard space
- Garage

Water, trash and sewage included

PETS: 1 Dog or Cat Allowed; 50lb weight restriction.

Call Penny Realty at 858-272-3900 for a showing!
Apply at www.PennyRealty.com / CA BRE Lic. #00935682

(RLNE5805607)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2628 Juan St. have any available units?
2628 Juan St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2628 Juan St. have?
Some of 2628 Juan St.'s amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2628 Juan St. currently offering any rent specials?
2628 Juan St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2628 Juan St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2628 Juan St. is pet friendly.
Does 2628 Juan St. offer parking?
Yes, 2628 Juan St. offers parking.
Does 2628 Juan St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2628 Juan St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2628 Juan St. have a pool?
No, 2628 Juan St. does not have a pool.
Does 2628 Juan St. have accessible units?
No, 2628 Juan St. does not have accessible units.
Does 2628 Juan St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2628 Juan St. does not have units with dishwashers.

