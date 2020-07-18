2617 Dalisay St.

Amenities

3 BEDROOM 2 BATH HOME IN SOUTH SAN DIEGO! - 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH HOME IN SOUTH SAN DIEGO! This great 3 bedroom home is waiting for you. Just blocks from the 5 and 905 freeways you'll enjoy an easy commute to just about anywhere in the county. Just 20 minutes to Coronado Naval Base. Absolutely adorable inside with custom paint, granite counter tops and newer kitchen cabinets. Enjoy summer nights in your private backyard. Convenient parking and storage in your 2 car garage. Other features include wood burning fireplace, ceiling fans, wood flooring, upgraded tile and stamped concrete patio. Don't wait, schedule your showing appointment today. Call us at 619-746-6547 ext 105.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4044945)