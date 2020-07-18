All apartments in San Diego
2617 Dalisay St.

2617 Dalisay Street · No Longer Available
Location

2617 Dalisay Street, San Diego, CA 92154
Nestor

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
3 BEDROOM 2 BATH HOME IN SOUTH SAN DIEGO! - 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH HOME IN SOUTH SAN DIEGO! This great 3 bedroom home is waiting for you. Just blocks from the 5 and 905 freeways you'll enjoy an easy commute to just about anywhere in the county. Just 20 minutes to Coronado Naval Base. Absolutely adorable inside with custom paint, granite counter tops and newer kitchen cabinets. Enjoy summer nights in your private backyard. Convenient parking and storage in your 2 car garage. Other features include wood burning fireplace, ceiling fans, wood flooring, upgraded tile and stamped concrete patio. Don't wait, schedule your showing appointment today. Call us at 619-746-6547 ext 105.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4044945)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2617 Dalisay St. have any available units?
2617 Dalisay St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2617 Dalisay St. have?
Some of 2617 Dalisay St.'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2617 Dalisay St. currently offering any rent specials?
2617 Dalisay St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2617 Dalisay St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2617 Dalisay St. is pet friendly.
Does 2617 Dalisay St. offer parking?
Yes, 2617 Dalisay St. offers parking.
Does 2617 Dalisay St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2617 Dalisay St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2617 Dalisay St. have a pool?
No, 2617 Dalisay St. does not have a pool.
Does 2617 Dalisay St. have accessible units?
No, 2617 Dalisay St. does not have accessible units.
Does 2617 Dalisay St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2617 Dalisay St. does not have units with dishwashers.
