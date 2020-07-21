All apartments in San Diego
Last updated October 4 2019 at 7:15 AM

2615 CLOVIS 1/2

2615 Clovis Street · No Longer Available
Location

2615 Clovis Street, San Diego, CA 92107
Loma Alta

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
bbq/grill
some paid utils
internet access
range
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Renovated studio 1 mile from Dog Beach with fresh paint and new kitchen appliances including stove and refrigerator. Updated bathroom. Charming granny flat behind a single family home with no shared walls or close neighbors. Shared fully fenced backyard with bbq grill and mature orange tree. Shared Laundry area. Street parking. Small pet can be considered with pet deposit. All utilities and internet included in monthly rent. Lease term 1 year. Walk to Downtown OB and the beach! Available now!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2615 CLOVIS 1/2 have any available units?
2615 CLOVIS 1/2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2615 CLOVIS 1/2 have?
Some of 2615 CLOVIS 1/2's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and bbq/grill. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2615 CLOVIS 1/2 currently offering any rent specials?
2615 CLOVIS 1/2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2615 CLOVIS 1/2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2615 CLOVIS 1/2 is pet friendly.
Does 2615 CLOVIS 1/2 offer parking?
No, 2615 CLOVIS 1/2 does not offer parking.
Does 2615 CLOVIS 1/2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2615 CLOVIS 1/2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2615 CLOVIS 1/2 have a pool?
No, 2615 CLOVIS 1/2 does not have a pool.
Does 2615 CLOVIS 1/2 have accessible units?
No, 2615 CLOVIS 1/2 does not have accessible units.
Does 2615 CLOVIS 1/2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2615 CLOVIS 1/2 does not have units with dishwashers.
