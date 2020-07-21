2615 CLOVIS 1/2

Amenities

Renovated studio 1 mile from Dog Beach with fresh paint and new kitchen appliances including stove and refrigerator. Updated bathroom. Charming granny flat behind a single family home with no shared walls or close neighbors. Shared fully fenced backyard with bbq grill and mature orange tree. Shared Laundry area. Street parking. Small pet can be considered with pet deposit. All utilities and internet included in monthly rent. Lease term 1 year. Walk to Downtown OB and the beach! Available now!