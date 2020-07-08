2615 Alta view Dr Room 3

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher fireplace some paid utils microwave

Property Id: 276452



1 bedroom ready for move in!! Relatively close to work. Home is 2 minutes away from the 54 highway, 15 minutes away from SDSU, roughly 15 - 20 min away from the naval shipyards and city center. this home is the perfect distance from your work or school and from entertainment. We offer a comfortable bedroom for a comfortable price, pleasant roommates, and plenty of space to keep you stress free during this stress full time.

No Pets Allowed



