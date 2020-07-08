All apartments in San Diego
2615 Alta view Dr Room 3

2615 Alta View Drive · (443) 204-1611
Location

2615 Alta View Drive, San Diego, CA 92139
Bay Terraces

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit Room 3 · Avail. now

$850

1 Bed · 1.5 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
fireplace
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
internet access
You will love this place! - Property Id: 276452

1 bedroom ready for move in!! Relatively close to work. Home is 2 minutes away from the 54 highway, 15 minutes away from SDSU, roughly 15 - 20 min away from the naval shipyards and city center. this home is the perfect distance from your work or school and from entertainment. We offer a comfortable bedroom for a comfortable price, pleasant roommates, and plenty of space to keep you stress free during this stress full time.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/276452
Property Id 276452

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5907444)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2615 Alta view Dr Room 3 have any available units?
2615 Alta view Dr Room 3 has a unit available for $850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2615 Alta view Dr Room 3 have?
Some of 2615 Alta view Dr Room 3's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2615 Alta view Dr Room 3 currently offering any rent specials?
2615 Alta view Dr Room 3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2615 Alta view Dr Room 3 pet-friendly?
No, 2615 Alta view Dr Room 3 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 2615 Alta view Dr Room 3 offer parking?
No, 2615 Alta view Dr Room 3 does not offer parking.
Does 2615 Alta view Dr Room 3 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2615 Alta view Dr Room 3 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2615 Alta view Dr Room 3 have a pool?
No, 2615 Alta view Dr Room 3 does not have a pool.
Does 2615 Alta view Dr Room 3 have accessible units?
No, 2615 Alta view Dr Room 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 2615 Alta view Dr Room 3 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2615 Alta view Dr Room 3 has units with dishwashers.
