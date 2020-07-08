2615 Alta view Dr Room 3

Amenities
You will love this place! - Property Id: 276452
1 bedroom ready for move in!! Relatively close to work. Home is 2 minutes away from the 54 highway, 15 minutes away from SDSU, roughly 15 - 20 min away from the naval shipyards and city center. this home is the perfect distance from your work or school and from entertainment. We offer a comfortable bedroom for a comfortable price, pleasant roommates, and plenty of space to keep you stress free during this stress full time.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/276452
Property Id 276452
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5907444)