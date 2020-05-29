258 Coast Blvd.

Amenities

Extraordinary 5-Bed / 5-Bath Oceanfront Property in La Jolla! - 258 Coast is a captivating seaside residence blending contemporary, warm and elegant styles seamlessly. Evoking all the warmth of the Pacific, drenched in an abundance of wood, glass, copper and stone while occupying its own area of sea bluff between Horseshoe Beach and the La Jolla Tide Pools, this idyllic oceanfront setting is beyond the extraordinary. With commanding views of the ocean, sunsets and sandy beach below through voluminous walls of glass, coupled with an expansive terrace to soak in this marine setting, only enhances this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to reside at 258 Coast.



With over 50 feet of ocean frontage and direct beach access in a highly desirable La Jolla Village locale, the three-story interior includes four en suite bedrooms plus a den, five full bathrooms, formal living, dining room, and updated chefs kitchen. The oversized master retreat offers breathtaking views along with its own sitting area, fireplace, wet bar and stone bath. Two additional bedroom suites are also located on the second floor while the fourth bedroom is tucked away on the top floor featuring vaulted ceilings, a bonus area, and delightful crows nest with magnificent views. Also included is a large laundry room and two-car attached garage with additional driveway parking.



258 Coast is just minutes to Downtown La Jolla, the Cove and Birdrock providing easy access to an abundance of high-end restaurants, entertainment and conveniences.



Available now!



$40 application fee per person.



Lease until 05/31/2020 with the option to renew for an additional year.



Credit Criteria 700+



Sorry, No Pets Allowed.

Tenant responsible for utilities.



