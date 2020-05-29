All apartments in San Diego
Last updated August 11 2019 at 10:06 AM

258 Coast Blvd.

258 Coast Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

258 Coast Boulevard, San Diego, CA 92037
La Jolla

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Extraordinary 5-Bed / 5-Bath Oceanfront Property in La Jolla! - 258 Coast is a captivating seaside residence blending contemporary, warm and elegant styles seamlessly. Evoking all the warmth of the Pacific, drenched in an abundance of wood, glass, copper and stone while occupying its own area of sea bluff between Horseshoe Beach and the La Jolla Tide Pools, this idyllic oceanfront setting is beyond the extraordinary. With commanding views of the ocean, sunsets and sandy beach below through voluminous walls of glass, coupled with an expansive terrace to soak in this marine setting, only enhances this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to reside at 258 Coast.

With over 50 feet of ocean frontage and direct beach access in a highly desirable La Jolla Village locale, the three-story interior includes four en suite bedrooms plus a den, five full bathrooms, formal living, dining room, and updated chefs kitchen. The oversized master retreat offers breathtaking views along with its own sitting area, fireplace, wet bar and stone bath. Two additional bedroom suites are also located on the second floor while the fourth bedroom is tucked away on the top floor featuring vaulted ceilings, a bonus area, and delightful crows nest with magnificent views. Also included is a large laundry room and two-car attached garage with additional driveway parking.

258 Coast is just minutes to Downtown La Jolla, the Cove and Birdrock providing easy access to an abundance of high-end restaurants, entertainment and conveniences.

Available now!

Call 888-692-3886 and press option 3 for your showing today! Please leave a message with your availability along with your name and contact phone number and our showing agent will return your call in the order it was received.

$40 application fee per person.

Lease until 05/31/2020 with the option to renew for an additional year.

Credit Criteria 700+

Sorry, No Pets Allowed.
Tenant responsible for utilities.

Advantage Team Property Management/bre lic 01387165
www.advantageteamrealestate.com/rentals

Check us out on Facebook + Instagram:
https://www.instagram.com/advantageteam
https://www.facebook.com/advantageteamRE

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4865314)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 258 Coast Blvd. have any available units?
258 Coast Blvd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 258 Coast Blvd. have?
Some of 258 Coast Blvd.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 258 Coast Blvd. currently offering any rent specials?
258 Coast Blvd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 258 Coast Blvd. pet-friendly?
No, 258 Coast Blvd. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 258 Coast Blvd. offer parking?
Yes, 258 Coast Blvd. offers parking.
Does 258 Coast Blvd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 258 Coast Blvd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 258 Coast Blvd. have a pool?
Yes, 258 Coast Blvd. has a pool.
Does 258 Coast Blvd. have accessible units?
No, 258 Coast Blvd. does not have accessible units.
Does 258 Coast Blvd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 258 Coast Blvd. does not have units with dishwashers.
