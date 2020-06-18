All apartments in San Diego
Location

2573 Ulric Street, San Diego, CA 92111
Linda Vista

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 12 · Avail. now

$2,000

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
parking
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
carpet
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
3 Bedroom 2 Full Bathrooms- AVAILABE NOW! - Property Id: 308322

Welcome to Your New Home!

Description

*NO PETS/ SMOKING ALLOWED* Our beautiful, spacious townhouse include granite kitchen counter tops, mocha wood cabinets and wood flooring throughout the living room, hallways, kitchen and bedrooms, carpet on staircase. Stove, refrigerator and heater are included to fulfill your daily needs! 2 parking spaces included along with water, trash and sewer!! Unit has a outdoor gated private backyard for those perfect summer BBQ's! Laundry onsite.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/2573-ulric-ct-san-diego-ca-unit-12/308322
Property Id 308322

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5939023)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2573 Ulric Ct 12 have any available units?
2573 Ulric Ct 12 has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2573 Ulric Ct 12 have?
Some of 2573 Ulric Ct 12's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2573 Ulric Ct 12 currently offering any rent specials?
2573 Ulric Ct 12 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2573 Ulric Ct 12 pet-friendly?
No, 2573 Ulric Ct 12 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 2573 Ulric Ct 12 offer parking?
Yes, 2573 Ulric Ct 12 offers parking.
Does 2573 Ulric Ct 12 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2573 Ulric Ct 12 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2573 Ulric Ct 12 have a pool?
No, 2573 Ulric Ct 12 does not have a pool.
Does 2573 Ulric Ct 12 have accessible units?
No, 2573 Ulric Ct 12 does not have accessible units.
Does 2573 Ulric Ct 12 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2573 Ulric Ct 12 does not have units with dishwashers.
