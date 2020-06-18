2573 Ulric Ct 12

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal parking bbq/grill

3 Bedroom 2 Full Bathrooms- AVAILABE NOW! - Property Id: 308322



Welcome to Your New Home!



*NO PETS/ SMOKING ALLOWED* Our beautiful, spacious townhouse include granite kitchen counter tops, mocha wood cabinets and wood flooring throughout the living room, hallways, kitchen and bedrooms, carpet on staircase. Stove, refrigerator and heater are included to fulfill your daily needs! 2 parking spaces included along with water, trash and sewer!! Unit has a outdoor gated private backyard for those perfect summer BBQ's! Laundry onsite.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/2573-ulric-ct-san-diego-ca-unit-12/308322

No Pets Allowed



