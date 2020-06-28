All apartments in San Diego

Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
2541 Mobley Street
Last updated September 25 2019 at 11:25 PM

2541 Mobley Street

2541 Mobley Street · No Longer Available
Location

2541 Mobley Street, San Diego, CA 92123
Serra Mesa

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This is an amazing home on a great quiet, private cul de sac street. The home features vaulted ceilings, wood floors nice large living room with a fireplace and lots of windows. The kitchen has been remodeled with granite countertops, glass tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances and plenty of cupboard space. Nice and bright bedrooms, both bathrooms have been remodeled. The living room has sliders to the beautiful private back yard that has a patio area to relax, watch the birds in the trees. Artificial turf keeps the yard pretty all year long. Relax in the jacuzzi after a long day. Home has AC. Pet friendly
The home also has an attached 2 car garage, plus a large driveway for extra parking. Washer/Dryer hookups. Shed for extra storage. Great location convenient to all. Long term only, pets on approval, no aggressive breed dogs, NO smoking/vaping. Tenant responsible for all utilities. Ready for move in Oct 1st. Drive by then call agent Kira for appt to view.
CADRE Lic#1214615

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2541 Mobley Street have any available units?
2541 Mobley Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2541 Mobley Street have?
Some of 2541 Mobley Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2541 Mobley Street currently offering any rent specials?
2541 Mobley Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2541 Mobley Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2541 Mobley Street is pet friendly.
Does 2541 Mobley Street offer parking?
Yes, 2541 Mobley Street offers parking.
Does 2541 Mobley Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2541 Mobley Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2541 Mobley Street have a pool?
No, 2541 Mobley Street does not have a pool.
Does 2541 Mobley Street have accessible units?
No, 2541 Mobley Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2541 Mobley Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2541 Mobley Street does not have units with dishwashers.
