2541 Mobley Street

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage

This is an amazing home on a great quiet, private cul de sac street. The home features vaulted ceilings, wood floors nice large living room with a fireplace and lots of windows. The kitchen has been remodeled with granite countertops, glass tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances and plenty of cupboard space. Nice and bright bedrooms, both bathrooms have been remodeled. The living room has sliders to the beautiful private back yard that has a patio area to relax, watch the birds in the trees. Artificial turf keeps the yard pretty all year long. Relax in the jacuzzi after a long day. Home has AC. Pet friendly

The home also has an attached 2 car garage, plus a large driveway for extra parking. Washer/Dryer hookups. Shed for extra storage. Great location convenient to all. Long term only, pets on approval, no aggressive breed dogs, NO smoking/vaping. Tenant responsible for all utilities. Ready for move in Oct 1st. Drive by then call agent Kira for appt to view.

CADRE Lic#1214615