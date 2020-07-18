All apartments in San Diego
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2531 El Amigo Rd.

2531 El Amigo Road · No Longer Available
Location

2531 El Amigo Road, San Diego, CA 92014
Del Mar Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
some paid utils
internet access
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Move in Special!!! Executive Granny Flat, W&D, Close to Beach - Move in February 1, 2019 reduced rent for first month to $1,900. There after rent would be $2,000/month

Private Entrance with Street Parking
Large Front Yard
Utilities Included Water,Trash, Sewer, Electricity, Gas and Fast Internet
Hardwood Floors
Washer/Dryer
Stove/Oven
Fridge

Don't miss out on this gem. Enjoy summer days with natural lighting from floor to ceiling windows. Walking distance to shopping center, restaurant and canyon.
One mile from the Beach! Looking for a six month lease to start with. Pets are okay on approval with additional deposit.

Professionally Managed by Grey Falcon Properties
Contact Sarah Bissell at 760-613-8989
Associate Licensee CalBRE#01925170
Aaron Ross Broker CalBRE#01865640

(RLNE4090124)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2531 El Amigo Rd. have any available units?
2531 El Amigo Rd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2531 El Amigo Rd. have?
Some of 2531 El Amigo Rd.'s amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2531 El Amigo Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
2531 El Amigo Rd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2531 El Amigo Rd. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2531 El Amigo Rd. is pet friendly.
Does 2531 El Amigo Rd. offer parking?
No, 2531 El Amigo Rd. does not offer parking.
Does 2531 El Amigo Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2531 El Amigo Rd. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2531 El Amigo Rd. have a pool?
No, 2531 El Amigo Rd. does not have a pool.
Does 2531 El Amigo Rd. have accessible units?
No, 2531 El Amigo Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 2531 El Amigo Rd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2531 El Amigo Rd. does not have units with dishwashers.
