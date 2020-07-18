2531 El Amigo Rd.

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

Move in Special!!! Executive Granny Flat, W&D, Close to Beach - Move in February 1, 2019 reduced rent for first month to $1,900. There after rent would be $2,000/month



Private Entrance with Street Parking

Large Front Yard

Utilities Included Water,Trash, Sewer, Electricity, Gas and Fast Internet

Hardwood Floors

Washer/Dryer

Stove/Oven

Fridge



Don't miss out on this gem. Enjoy summer days with natural lighting from floor to ceiling windows. Walking distance to shopping center, restaurant and canyon.

One mile from the Beach! Looking for a six month lease to start with. Pets are okay on approval with additional deposit.



Professionally Managed by Grey Falcon Properties

Contact Sarah Bissell at 760-613-8989

Associate Licensee CalBRE#01925170

Aaron Ross Broker CalBRE#01865640



