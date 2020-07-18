2531 El Amigo Rd.

Amenities
Move in Special!!! Executive Granny Flat, W&D, Close to Beach - Move in February 1, 2019 reduced rent for first month to $1,900. There after rent would be $2,000/month
Private Entrance with Street Parking
Large Front Yard
Utilities Included Water,Trash, Sewer, Electricity, Gas and Fast Internet
Hardwood Floors
Washer/Dryer
Stove/Oven
Fridge
Don't miss out on this gem. Enjoy summer days with natural lighting from floor to ceiling windows. Walking distance to shopping center, restaurant and canyon.
One mile from the Beach! Looking for a six month lease to start with. Pets are okay on approval with additional deposit.
Professionally Managed by Grey Falcon Properties
Contact Sarah Bissell at 760-613-8989
Associate Licensee CalBRE#01925170
Aaron Ross Broker CalBRE#01865640
(RLNE4090124)