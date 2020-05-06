All apartments in San Diego
2530 Clairemont Drive Unit 107
Last updated April 3 2019 at 9:25 PM

2530 Clairemont Drive Unit 107

2530 Clairemont Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2530 Clairemont Drive, San Diego, CA 92117
Bay Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
Manicured 1 Bedroom Condo Overlooking the Pool- Available NOW!! - Open House Wednesday 27th 5pm. Please come if you are interested in viewing this property. Send confirmation of attendance to michelle@drpropmgt.com. It's a gated community so I need to be able to provide you access.

If you would like to apply early- please go to www.duranterichsd.com and click on vacancies and then click on this property. This property is not Section 8 approved.

LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION!! Just one block away from Mission Bay, this 1 bedroom condo sits inside the gated community of Costa Viva, in Bay Park. We have priced this condo right, and it is ready for you to move into immediately. The carpeting in the bedroom was just replaced, the kitchen has been updated with stainless appliances, nice white cabinets, and granite counters. The sliding glass doors in the living room open to the balcony, overlooking the pool. Private covered 2 car parking.

1 year lease required and pets are considered on a case by case basis with additional pet deposit. Security deposit is the same as one month's rent.

(RLNE4725032)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2530 Clairemont Drive Unit 107 have any available units?
2530 Clairemont Drive Unit 107 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2530 Clairemont Drive Unit 107 have?
Some of 2530 Clairemont Drive Unit 107's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2530 Clairemont Drive Unit 107 currently offering any rent specials?
2530 Clairemont Drive Unit 107 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2530 Clairemont Drive Unit 107 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2530 Clairemont Drive Unit 107 is pet friendly.
Does 2530 Clairemont Drive Unit 107 offer parking?
Yes, 2530 Clairemont Drive Unit 107 offers parking.
Does 2530 Clairemont Drive Unit 107 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2530 Clairemont Drive Unit 107 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2530 Clairemont Drive Unit 107 have a pool?
Yes, 2530 Clairemont Drive Unit 107 has a pool.
Does 2530 Clairemont Drive Unit 107 have accessible units?
No, 2530 Clairemont Drive Unit 107 does not have accessible units.
Does 2530 Clairemont Drive Unit 107 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2530 Clairemont Drive Unit 107 does not have units with dishwashers.
