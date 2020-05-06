2530 Clairemont Drive Unit 107

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub pet friendly

Manicured 1 Bedroom Condo Overlooking the Pool- Available NOW!! - Open House Wednesday 27th 5pm. Please come if you are interested in viewing this property. Send confirmation of attendance to michelle@drpropmgt.com. It's a gated community so I need to be able to provide you access.



If you would like to apply early- please go to www.duranterichsd.com and click on vacancies and then click on this property. This property is not Section 8 approved.



LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION!! Just one block away from Mission Bay, this 1 bedroom condo sits inside the gated community of Costa Viva, in Bay Park. We have priced this condo right, and it is ready for you to move into immediately. The carpeting in the bedroom was just replaced, the kitchen has been updated with stainless appliances, nice white cabinets, and granite counters. The sliding glass doors in the living room open to the balcony, overlooking the pool. Private covered 2 car parking.



1 year lease required and pets are considered on a case by case basis with additional pet deposit. Security deposit is the same as one month's rent.



(RLNE4725032)