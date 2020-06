Amenities

in unit laundry pool elevator microwave lobby refrigerator

Unit Amenities in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities elevator on-site laundry pool lobby

Northwest 7th floor home offers an abundance of space all on one level with bay and downtown skyline views in Bankers Hill across from Balboa Park. Features private elevator lobby leading to Entry. Living/Dining room & kitchen all with panoramic views of bay! Freshly painted walls, travertine floors with marble borders, large walk-in master closet with extensive cabinetry, walk-in pantry, large laundry room for full size washer/dryer (not included) and separate office space.