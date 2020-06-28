2471 Bali Cv

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Beautifully upgraded home with amazing views! This home features an upgraded kitchen which opens up to a great bonus room. Enjoy the awesome valley views from the back yard while entertaining or with your morning coffee. Each bedroom offers a spacious sanctuary for your enjoyment. The updated bathrooms finish off the home making it ready for you to move in and enjoy! This home won't last. Available 10/3/2019.