2471 Bali Cv

2471 Bali Cove, San Diego, CA 92139 Paradise Hills
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Beautifully upgraded home with amazing views! This home features an upgraded kitchen which opens up to a great bonus room. Enjoy the awesome valley views from the back yard while entertaining or with your morning coffee. Each bedroom offers a spacious sanctuary for your enjoyment. The updated bathrooms finish off the home making it ready for you to move in and enjoy! This home won't last. Available 10/3/2019.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.
