Last updated September 7 2019 at 3:07 AM

2471 Bali Cv

2471 Bali Cove · No Longer Available
Location

2471 Bali Cove, San Diego, CA 92139
Paradise Hills

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Beautifully upgraded home with amazing views! This home features an upgraded kitchen which opens up to a great bonus room. Enjoy the awesome valley views from the back yard while entertaining or with your morning coffee. Each bedroom offers a spacious sanctuary for your enjoyment. The updated bathrooms finish off the home making it ready for you to move in and enjoy! This home won't last. Available 10/3/2019.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2471 Bali Cv have any available units?
2471 Bali Cv doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2471 Bali Cv have?
Some of 2471 Bali Cv's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2471 Bali Cv currently offering any rent specials?
2471 Bali Cv is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2471 Bali Cv pet-friendly?
No, 2471 Bali Cv is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 2471 Bali Cv offer parking?
Yes, 2471 Bali Cv offers parking.
Does 2471 Bali Cv have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2471 Bali Cv offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2471 Bali Cv have a pool?
No, 2471 Bali Cv does not have a pool.
Does 2471 Bali Cv have accessible units?
No, 2471 Bali Cv does not have accessible units.
Does 2471 Bali Cv have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2471 Bali Cv has units with dishwashers.
