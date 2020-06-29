2442 Union Street - 1

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

This is an amazing spacious Bankers Hill/Park West condo with 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and Awesome VIEWS! The living room is spacious with high ceilings, lots of windows for natural light, a gas fireplace, triple pane windows and is open to the kitchen for entertaining. There are built in bookcases and extra storage in the living room. The kitchen has plenty of counter space, a breakfast bar and lots of cupboards. Balcony off the living room features views of Downtown, the harbor, Point Loma, and views to the north. You can watch the sailboats go by the airplanes land and take off and the city lights come on. The master bedroom is extra large and can easily fit a king bed plus furniture. Lot of closet space with mirrored closet doors. 2nd bedroom has double doors to hallway could be used as a bedroom or office. Laundry in unit,A/C, Secured building. Underground garage has 1 space plus storage closet. This is a wonderful unit convenient to walk to Balboa Park & Little Italy and shopping. Minutes from Downtown, the airport, easy freeway access, mission valley and beaches. Great location! Sorry no pets, no smoking/vaping, long term only.