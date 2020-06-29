All apartments in San Diego
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:09 AM

2442 Union Street - 1

2442 Union Street · No Longer Available
Location

2442 Union Street, San Diego, CA 92101
Park West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
extra storage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This is an amazing spacious Bankers Hill/Park West condo with 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and Awesome VIEWS! The living room is spacious with high ceilings, lots of windows for natural light, a gas fireplace, triple pane windows and is open to the kitchen for entertaining. There are built in bookcases and extra storage in the living room. The kitchen has plenty of counter space, a breakfast bar and lots of cupboards. Balcony off the living room features views of Downtown, the harbor, Point Loma, and views to the north. You can watch the sailboats go by the airplanes land and take off and the city lights come on. The master bedroom is extra large and can easily fit a king bed plus furniture. Lot of closet space with mirrored closet doors. 2nd bedroom has double doors to hallway could be used as a bedroom or office. Laundry in unit,A/C, Secured building. Underground garage has 1 space plus storage closet. This is a wonderful unit convenient to walk to Balboa Park & Little Italy and shopping. Minutes from Downtown, the airport, easy freeway access, mission valley and beaches. Great location! Sorry no pets, no smoking/vaping, long term only.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2442 Union Street - 1 have any available units?
2442 Union Street - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2442 Union Street - 1 have?
Some of 2442 Union Street - 1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2442 Union Street - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
2442 Union Street - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2442 Union Street - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 2442 Union Street - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 2442 Union Street - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 2442 Union Street - 1 offers parking.
Does 2442 Union Street - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2442 Union Street - 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2442 Union Street - 1 have a pool?
No, 2442 Union Street - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 2442 Union Street - 1 have accessible units?
No, 2442 Union Street - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 2442 Union Street - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2442 Union Street - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.

