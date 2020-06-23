All apartments in San Diego
2434 Chicago St.
Last updated May 18 2020 at 10:13 PM

2434 Chicago St.

2434 Chicago Street · No Longer Available
Location

2434 Chicago Street, San Diego, CA 92110
Bay Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
Located in the lovely Bay Park Area, just blocks from Mission Bay and Fiesta Island, this 2 bed (office is optional 3rd bedroom), 2 bath home is now available! The charming interior boasts a spacious living room. Remodeled kitchen features granite counters, ample cabinets space and appliances included (refrigerator, stove/oven, microwave & dishwasher). Cozy dining area with lots of natural light and the recently remodeled bathroom is sure to please! Nice-sized utility room has W/D hook ups and guest bathroom. Office that could act as a 3rd bedroom depending on your needs. Out back is a large covered patio, perfect for enjoying summer BBQ's and the beautiful bay weather! Xeriscape landscaping with a landscaper included, fenced yard and off street parking all make this one home you won't want to miss out on, give us a call today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2434 Chicago St. have any available units?
2434 Chicago St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2434 Chicago St. have?
Some of 2434 Chicago St.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2434 Chicago St. currently offering any rent specials?
2434 Chicago St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2434 Chicago St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2434 Chicago St. is pet friendly.
Does 2434 Chicago St. offer parking?
Yes, 2434 Chicago St. offers parking.
Does 2434 Chicago St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2434 Chicago St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2434 Chicago St. have a pool?
No, 2434 Chicago St. does not have a pool.
Does 2434 Chicago St. have accessible units?
No, 2434 Chicago St. does not have accessible units.
Does 2434 Chicago St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2434 Chicago St. has units with dishwashers.
