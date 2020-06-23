2434 Chicago St.

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking bbq/grill

Located in the lovely Bay Park Area, just blocks from Mission Bay and Fiesta Island, this 2 bed (office is optional 3rd bedroom), 2 bath home is now available! The charming interior boasts a spacious living room. Remodeled kitchen features granite counters, ample cabinets space and appliances included (refrigerator, stove/oven, microwave & dishwasher). Cozy dining area with lots of natural light and the recently remodeled bathroom is sure to please! Nice-sized utility room has W/D hook ups and guest bathroom. Office that could act as a 3rd bedroom depending on your needs. Out back is a large covered patio, perfect for enjoying summer BBQ's and the beautiful bay weather! Xeriscape landscaping with a landscaper included, fenced yard and off street parking all make this one home you won't want to miss out on, give us a call today!