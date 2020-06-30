All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 2428 Linwood St. #5.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
2428 Linwood St. #5
Last updated October 30 2019 at 10:13 PM

2428 Linwood St. #5

2428 Linwood Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2428 Linwood Street, San Diego, CA 92110
Old Town

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
bbq/grill
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Adorable 3/1 Single Family in the heart of the Old Town Strip!! Huge yard, you have to see this! - On the MAIN STRIP in the HEART OF OLD TOWN, one of San Diego's well known historic places and main attraction areas for tourists and residents. The 3 bedroom 1 bath has a 1 car detached garage, sits on a LARGE LOT QUARTER OF AN ACRE. Pergola and BBQ area in the back for entertaining. Finely appointed interior with wood laminate flooring and tasteful decoration throughout. This property is being leased fully furnished.Two driveways and plenty of parking. Pet friendly.

We are an Equal Housing Provider and follow all Fair Housing Laws. Security deposit is based on credit.

Russell Kochis
DRE # 01954819

(RLNE5223520)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2428 Linwood St. #5 have any available units?
2428 Linwood St. #5 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2428 Linwood St. #5 have?
Some of 2428 Linwood St. #5's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2428 Linwood St. #5 currently offering any rent specials?
2428 Linwood St. #5 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2428 Linwood St. #5 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2428 Linwood St. #5 is pet friendly.
Does 2428 Linwood St. #5 offer parking?
Yes, 2428 Linwood St. #5 offers parking.
Does 2428 Linwood St. #5 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2428 Linwood St. #5 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2428 Linwood St. #5 have a pool?
No, 2428 Linwood St. #5 does not have a pool.
Does 2428 Linwood St. #5 have accessible units?
No, 2428 Linwood St. #5 does not have accessible units.
Does 2428 Linwood St. #5 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2428 Linwood St. #5 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ocean Air
10500 Sea Pearl Cove
San Diego, CA 92130
Eighteen Ten State St
1810 State St
San Diego, CA 92101
Luma
1440 Columbia Street
San Diego, CA 92101
Greenfield Village
5540 Ocean Gate Ln
San Diego, CA 92154
Hanover Mission Valley
6161 Fairmount Avenue
San Diego, CA 92120
Navajo Bluffs
6575 Jaffe Ct
San Diego, CA 92119
Terraces at La Jolla Village Apartments
8843 Villa La Jolla Drive
San Diego, CA 92037
Potomac Square Apartments
6345 Potomac St
San Diego, CA 92139

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University