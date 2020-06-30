2422 San Diego Avenue - 2422 San Diego Avenue

Amenities
Charming 2Bdr/1Bth Home located in Central Old Town - Quaint home located in Central Old Town! This two bedrooms one bath home boasts beautiful hardwood floors, a nice open living room space and lots of natural light. Features a big outdoor patio in the backyard, laundry room, and one off-street parking space. This home is walking distance to Old Town and close to all major freeways.
Call our office to schedule a showing! (619)-992-0241
DETAILS
Rental Rate: $1,195
Parking: 1 assigned spot
Lease Duration: 12 months
Deposit: $1,200
Tenant Pays: SDGE, Cable & Internet, Water & Sewer
Landlord Pays: Trash Pickup, Exterior Landscape
Easy Online Rent Payments and Online Maintenance Request Available
KEY FEATURES
Hardwood Flooring
Parking
Outdoor Patio
Laundry Room
Excellent Location
**Renters Insurance will be required**
The rental decision is based on four combined factors (360 approach):
1. Credit Score (Looking for Good Credit)
2. Rental History
3. Employment Verification/History
4. Gross Monthly Income (Looking for 2.5x monthly rent)
Each resident over the age of 18 must submit a separate rental application.
Application fee: $35.00
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE2391131)