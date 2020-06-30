All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 2422 San Diego Avenue - 2422 San Diego Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
2422 San Diego Avenue - 2422 San Diego Avenue
Last updated January 25 2020 at 12:22 PM

2422 San Diego Avenue - 2422 San Diego Avenue

2422 San Diego Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2422 San Diego Avenue, San Diego, CA 92110
Old Town

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
online portal
accessible
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accessible
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
online portal
Charming 2Bdr/1Bth Home located in Central Old Town - Quaint home located in Central Old Town! This two bedrooms one bath home boasts beautiful hardwood floors, a nice open living room space and lots of natural light. Features a big outdoor patio in the backyard, laundry room, and one off-street parking space. This home is walking distance to Old Town and close to all major freeways.

Call our office to schedule a showing! (619)-992-0241

DETAILS

Rental Rate: $1,195
Parking: 1 assigned spot
Lease Duration: 12 months
Deposit: $1,200
Tenant Pays: SDGE, Cable & Internet, Water & Sewer
Landlord Pays: Trash Pickup, Exterior Landscape
Easy Online Rent Payments and Online Maintenance Request Available

KEY FEATURES

Hardwood Flooring
Parking
Outdoor Patio
Laundry Room
Excellent Location

**Renters Insurance will be required**

The rental decision is based on four combined factors (360 approach):

1. Credit Score (Looking for Good Credit)
2. Rental History
3. Employment Verification/History
4. Gross Monthly Income (Looking for 2.5x monthly rent)

Each resident over the age of 18 must submit a separate rental application.
Application fee: $35.00

As a company, we do business in accordance to the Federal Fair Housing Law and welcome Persons of all Race, Color, Religion, Sex, Handicap, Familial Status, or National Origin.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2391131)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2422 San Diego Avenue - 2422 San Diego Avenue have any available units?
2422 San Diego Avenue - 2422 San Diego Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2422 San Diego Avenue - 2422 San Diego Avenue have?
Some of 2422 San Diego Avenue - 2422 San Diego Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2422 San Diego Avenue - 2422 San Diego Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2422 San Diego Avenue - 2422 San Diego Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2422 San Diego Avenue - 2422 San Diego Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2422 San Diego Avenue - 2422 San Diego Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 2422 San Diego Avenue - 2422 San Diego Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2422 San Diego Avenue - 2422 San Diego Avenue offers parking.
Does 2422 San Diego Avenue - 2422 San Diego Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2422 San Diego Avenue - 2422 San Diego Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2422 San Diego Avenue - 2422 San Diego Avenue have a pool?
No, 2422 San Diego Avenue - 2422 San Diego Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2422 San Diego Avenue - 2422 San Diego Avenue have accessible units?
Yes, 2422 San Diego Avenue - 2422 San Diego Avenue has accessible units.
Does 2422 San Diego Avenue - 2422 San Diego Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2422 San Diego Avenue - 2422 San Diego Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Market Street Village
699 14th St
San Diego, CA 92101
Hilltop Terrace
325 Arbor Dr
San Diego, CA 92103
The Rey
801 A St
San Diego, CA 92101
Alexan ALX
300 14th St
San Diego, CA 92101
Solstice Apartment Homes
7240 El Cajon Boulevard
San Diego, CA 92115
Axiom La Jolla
3950 Mahaila Ave
San Diego, CA 92122
Studios 435
435 13th Street
San Diego, CA 92101
AV8
2155 Kettner Boulevard
San Diego, CA 92101

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University