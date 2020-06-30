2422 San Diego Avenue - 2422 San Diego Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors parking online portal accessible

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities accessible on-site laundry parking internet access online portal

Charming 2Bdr/1Bth Home located in Central Old Town - Quaint home located in Central Old Town! This two bedrooms one bath home boasts beautiful hardwood floors, a nice open living room space and lots of natural light. Features a big outdoor patio in the backyard, laundry room, and one off-street parking space. This home is walking distance to Old Town and close to all major freeways.



Call our office to schedule a showing! (619)-992-0241



DETAILS



Rental Rate: $1,195

Parking: 1 assigned spot

Lease Duration: 12 months

Deposit: $1,200

Tenant Pays: SDGE, Cable & Internet, Water & Sewer

Landlord Pays: Trash Pickup, Exterior Landscape

Easy Online Rent Payments and Online Maintenance Request Available



KEY FEATURES



Hardwood Flooring

Parking

Outdoor Patio

Laundry Room

Excellent Location



**Renters Insurance will be required**



The rental decision is based on four combined factors (360 approach):



1. Credit Score (Looking for Good Credit)

2. Rental History

3. Employment Verification/History

4. Gross Monthly Income (Looking for 2.5x monthly rent)



Each resident over the age of 18 must submit a separate rental application.

Application fee: $35.00



As a company, we do business in accordance to the Federal Fair Housing Law and welcome Persons of all Race, Color, Religion, Sex, Handicap, Familial Status, or National Origin.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2391131)