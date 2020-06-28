2416 Vancouver Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage internet access pet friendly

Holiday Move In Special! $100 Off Rent Through January 2020. - MOVE-IN SPECIAL!!! Move in by December 1st and receive $100 off Rent for December and January.



Charming 3 Bed + 2 1/2 Bath Home with 1,802 SQFT of living space on a great street in North Park. Home was built in 1991 and offers all convenience of todays living, AC + Forced Heat.



Very specious floor plan with living room, powder room, kitchen, family room + dining room all on the main level with easy access to the back yard. Full of charm with large bay window, recessed lighting and plantation shutters.



Tiled floors make for easy maintenance. Side by side washer dryer are included. All Stainless steel appliances, Fridge + Dishwasher + Gas Stove.



Huge Tree in the back provides shade + privacy.



Upstairs features large master suite + balcony and 2 large closets. 2 additional bedrooms and shared bath. Ample storage. One additional balcony is available of the back bedroom.



Garage access is not included with the home. Easy street parking though right in front of the home.



Rent: $3,150.00 per month

Security Deposit: $3,150.00

Owner Credit for utilities $50.00 for each month of your lease



Tenant pays water, sewer, gas, electricity, cable/WiFi. Owner to credit $50.00 per month towards utilities.



Dog accepted with Size and Breed Restrictions. Additional Deposit required. Call for further information.



Available NOW!



Application Requirements:

$42 Application Fee for all adults over 18 yrs. old

Credit Score of 680 or higher

No Evictions

No Bankruptcies

Income Requirement of $6,600 per month

Income Verification (at least 2 months of paycheck stubs or 2 years of tax returns)

Rental History Verification (at least 2 years)



Please call our leasing line to schedule a showing today!



Gold Key Property Management

(619) 356-1919



No Cats Allowed



