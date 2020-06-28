All apartments in San Diego
Last updated November 24 2019 at 12:23 PM

2416 Vancouver Avenue

2416 Vancouver Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2416 Vancouver Avenue, San Diego, CA 92104
North Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Holiday Move In Special! $100 Off Rent Through January 2020. - MOVE-IN SPECIAL!!! Move in by December 1st and receive $100 off Rent for December and January.

Charming 3 Bed + 2 1/2 Bath Home with 1,802 SQFT of living space on a great street in North Park. Home was built in 1991 and offers all convenience of todays living, AC + Forced Heat.

Very specious floor plan with living room, powder room, kitchen, family room + dining room all on the main level with easy access to the back yard. Full of charm with large bay window, recessed lighting and plantation shutters.

Tiled floors make for easy maintenance. Side by side washer dryer are included. All Stainless steel appliances, Fridge + Dishwasher + Gas Stove.

Huge Tree in the back provides shade + privacy.

Upstairs features large master suite + balcony and 2 large closets. 2 additional bedrooms and shared bath. Ample storage. One additional balcony is available of the back bedroom.

Garage access is not included with the home. Easy street parking though right in front of the home.

Rent: $3,150.00 per month
Security Deposit: $3,150.00
Owner Credit for utilities $50.00 for each month of your lease

Tenant pays water, sewer, gas, electricity, cable/WiFi. Owner to credit $50.00 per month towards utilities.

Dog accepted with Size and Breed Restrictions. Additional Deposit required. Call for further information.

Available NOW!

Application Requirements:
$42 Application Fee for all adults over 18 yrs. old
Credit Score of 680 or higher
No Evictions
No Bankruptcies
Income Requirement of $6,600 per month
Income Verification (at least 2 months of paycheck stubs or 2 years of tax returns)
Rental History Verification (at least 2 years)

Please call our leasing line to schedule a showing today!

Gold Key Property Management
(619) 356-1919

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5149578)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2416 Vancouver Avenue have any available units?
2416 Vancouver Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2416 Vancouver Avenue have?
Some of 2416 Vancouver Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2416 Vancouver Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2416 Vancouver Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2416 Vancouver Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2416 Vancouver Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2416 Vancouver Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2416 Vancouver Avenue offers parking.
Does 2416 Vancouver Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2416 Vancouver Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2416 Vancouver Avenue have a pool?
No, 2416 Vancouver Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2416 Vancouver Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2416 Vancouver Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2416 Vancouver Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2416 Vancouver Avenue has units with dishwashers.
