Last updated April 13 2019 at 10:34 AM

2410 Burgener Blvd

2410 Burgener Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

2410 Burgener Boulevard, San Diego, CA 92110
Bay Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
garage
pet friendly
2410 Burgener Blvd Available 05/01/19 Gorgeous Bay Park Home - *This home is still occupied, there are no more showings scheduled at this time*

Wonderful 3 bedroom 3 bath house in desirable area of Bay Park!

This property features two living areas, one on each floor- both with fireplaces! A master suite on the second floor with outdoor balcony access and bay views during the sunset. Master bath features two vanities and a skylight. Large walk in closet. Spacious open floor plan with lots of room for your family. Comes with a garage, lots of driveway space and street parking available. The home comes with a Washer & Dryer for your convenience! Central A/C for those warm summers! Lots of backyard space with a patio and well kept grass. Spacious kitchen with a breakfast nook area. Lots of closet and storage space in this home!

Close to all local points of interest: Minutes to the 5 & 8 freeway, Tecolote Golf Course, Tecolote Canyon Park, Mission Bay, Beaches, Fashion Valley Mall, Seaworld, and airport.

Available May 1st for move in.

No Cats/No Smoking
$3,500 Rent
$3,500 Security Deposit
Up to 1 small dog under 30 lbs allowed with additional $25 pet rent/$200 pet deposit . Sorry, no cats.
Tenant pays all utilities, Landscaping included with rent

Application fee: $40 per applicant over the age of 18 living in the unit, this includes a credit/background check.
Income requirements: 2.5-3X the rental amount in verifiable income
Lease term: 1-year lease
Renters insurance required

Call/Text Patti at 619-607-7560 with questions
Patti@pasasproperties.com

Apply online! http://www.pasaspropertymanagement.com/rental_listings

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3078011)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2410 Burgener Blvd have any available units?
2410 Burgener Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2410 Burgener Blvd have?
Some of 2410 Burgener Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2410 Burgener Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
2410 Burgener Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2410 Burgener Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 2410 Burgener Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 2410 Burgener Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 2410 Burgener Blvd offers parking.
Does 2410 Burgener Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2410 Burgener Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2410 Burgener Blvd have a pool?
No, 2410 Burgener Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 2410 Burgener Blvd have accessible units?
No, 2410 Burgener Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 2410 Burgener Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 2410 Burgener Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
