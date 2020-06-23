Amenities

2410 Burgener Blvd Available 05/01/19 Gorgeous Bay Park Home - *This home is still occupied, there are no more showings scheduled at this time*



Wonderful 3 bedroom 3 bath house in desirable area of Bay Park!



This property features two living areas, one on each floor- both with fireplaces! A master suite on the second floor with outdoor balcony access and bay views during the sunset. Master bath features two vanities and a skylight. Large walk in closet. Spacious open floor plan with lots of room for your family. Comes with a garage, lots of driveway space and street parking available. The home comes with a Washer & Dryer for your convenience! Central A/C for those warm summers! Lots of backyard space with a patio and well kept grass. Spacious kitchen with a breakfast nook area. Lots of closet and storage space in this home!



Close to all local points of interest: Minutes to the 5 & 8 freeway, Tecolote Golf Course, Tecolote Canyon Park, Mission Bay, Beaches, Fashion Valley Mall, Seaworld, and airport.



Available May 1st for move in.



No Cats/No Smoking

$3,500 Rent

$3,500 Security Deposit

Up to 1 small dog under 30 lbs allowed with additional $25 pet rent/$200 pet deposit . Sorry, no cats.

Tenant pays all utilities, Landscaping included with rent



Application fee: $40 per applicant over the age of 18 living in the unit, this includes a credit/background check.

Income requirements: 2.5-3X the rental amount in verifiable income

Lease term: 1-year lease

Renters insurance required



Call/Text Patti at 619-607-7560 with questions

Patti@pasasproperties.com



Apply online! http://www.pasaspropertymanagement.com/rental_listings



