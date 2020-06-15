2358 Torrey Pines

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities pool internet access

Spacious single level unit. Quiet location in middle of complex overlooking green belt and trees. Open floorplan with lots of storage.Extra large enclosed patio in rear of unit can be used as a bonus room.Spacious sun-filled outside patio. All utilities included in rental price which includes cable television, internet, heat. Sparkling pool. Near la jolla Shores shops, restaurants, and world famous Shores beach and boardwalk. Swimming, surfing, snorkling and sun bathing are only minutes away.