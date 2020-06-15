All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 2358 Torrey Pines.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
2358 Torrey Pines
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:56 AM

2358 Torrey Pines

2358 Torrey Pines Road · (858) 361-2556
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
La Jolla
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2358 Torrey Pines Road, San Diego, CA 92037
La Jolla

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 19 · Avail. now

$3,800

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1870 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
all utils included
pool
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
internet access
Spacious single level unit. Quiet location in middle of complex overlooking green belt and trees. Open floorplan with lots of storage.Extra large enclosed patio in rear of unit can be used as a bonus room.Spacious sun-filled outside patio. All utilities included in rental price which includes cable television, internet, heat. Sparkling pool. Near la jolla Shores shops, restaurants, and world famous Shores beach and boardwalk. Swimming, surfing, snorkling and sun bathing are only minutes away.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2358 Torrey Pines have any available units?
2358 Torrey Pines has a unit available for $3,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2358 Torrey Pines have?
Some of 2358 Torrey Pines's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2358 Torrey Pines currently offering any rent specials?
2358 Torrey Pines isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2358 Torrey Pines pet-friendly?
No, 2358 Torrey Pines is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 2358 Torrey Pines offer parking?
No, 2358 Torrey Pines does not offer parking.
Does 2358 Torrey Pines have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2358 Torrey Pines offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2358 Torrey Pines have a pool?
Yes, 2358 Torrey Pines has a pool.
Does 2358 Torrey Pines have accessible units?
No, 2358 Torrey Pines does not have accessible units.
Does 2358 Torrey Pines have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2358 Torrey Pines has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2358 Torrey Pines?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Current
1551 Union St
San Diego, CA 92101
Portofino
2500 Northside Dr
San Diego, CA 92108
Del Mar Ridge
12629 El Camino Real
San Diego, CA 92130
Urbana
450 10th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Studios 435
435 13th Street
San Diego, CA 92101
Cresta Bella
11035 Via Livorno
San Diego, CA 92129
Potomac Square Apartments
6345 Potomac St
San Diego, CA 92139
Olympus Corsair
8583 Aero Dr
San Diego, CA 92123

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity