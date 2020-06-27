2346 Smythe Ave., #10

Amenities
3 BR / 2.BA 1007 SQFT San Ysidro - Beautiful 3BR/2BA two story condo with 2 parking spaces in San Ysidro. The property has a spacious living room. Conveniently located near a park and easy access to 805 and 5 freeways. Condo has a front and back private patio.
Ready to move in !
Pets allowed with approval
Landscaping, trash and water included.
Terms:
1 Year Lease
The tenant must carry renters insurance w/ minimum $100k liability
Tenant pays: Electricity and gas
Owner pays; Trash, water and landscape
HomeTeam Property Management
CalBRE Lic. #01888927
Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.
$35.00 non refundable application fee per applicant
HomeTeam Property Management adheres to all Fair Housing Laws
(RLNE5290586)