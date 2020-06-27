2346 Smythe Ave., #10

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

3 BR / 2.BA 1007 SQFT San Ysidro - Beautiful 3BR/2BA two story condo with 2 parking spaces in San Ysidro. The property has a spacious living room. Conveniently located near a park and easy access to 805 and 5 freeways. Condo has a front and back private patio.



Ready to move in !



Pets allowed with approval



Landscaping, trash and water included.



Terms:

1 Year Lease

The tenant must carry renters insurance w/ minimum $100k liability

Tenant pays: Electricity and gas

Owner pays; Trash, water and landscape



