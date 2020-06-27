All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 2346 Smythe Ave., #10.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
2346 Smythe Ave., #10
Last updated February 11 2020 at 11:58 AM

2346 Smythe Ave., #10

2346 Smythe Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
San Ysidro
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2346 Smythe Avenue, San Diego, CA 92173
San Ysidro

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
3 BR / 2.BA 1007 SQFT San Ysidro - Beautiful 3BR/2BA two story condo with 2 parking spaces in San Ysidro. The property has a spacious living room. Conveniently located near a park and easy access to 805 and 5 freeways. Condo has a front and back private patio.

Ready to move in !

Pets allowed with approval

Landscaping, trash and water included.

Terms:
1 Year Lease
The tenant must carry renters insurance w/ minimum $100k liability
Tenant pays: Electricity and gas
Owner pays; Trash, water and landscape

HomeTeam Property Management
CalBRE Lic. #01888927

Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.

$35.00 non refundable application fee per applicant

HomeTeam Property Management adheres to all Fair Housing Laws

(RLNE5290586)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2346 Smythe Ave., #10 have any available units?
2346 Smythe Ave., #10 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2346 Smythe Ave., #10 have?
Some of 2346 Smythe Ave., #10's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2346 Smythe Ave., #10 currently offering any rent specials?
2346 Smythe Ave., #10 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2346 Smythe Ave., #10 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2346 Smythe Ave., #10 is pet friendly.
Does 2346 Smythe Ave., #10 offer parking?
Yes, 2346 Smythe Ave., #10 offers parking.
Does 2346 Smythe Ave., #10 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2346 Smythe Ave., #10 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2346 Smythe Ave., #10 have a pool?
No, 2346 Smythe Ave., #10 does not have a pool.
Does 2346 Smythe Ave., #10 have accessible units?
No, 2346 Smythe Ave., #10 does not have accessible units.
Does 2346 Smythe Ave., #10 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2346 Smythe Ave., #10 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vive on the Park
8725 Ariva Court
San Diego, CA 92123
Presidio View
1440 Hotel Cir N
San Diego, CA 92108
Fashion Terrace Apartments
6888 Friars Rd
San Diego, CA 92108
Montecito Point
4179 3rd Ave
San Diego, CA 92103
Tierrasanta Ridge Apartment Homes
5410 Repecho Dr
San Diego, CA 92124
The Landings at Oceanview Hills
455 Dennery Rd
San Diego, CA 92154
The Promenade Rio Vista
2185 Station Village Way
San Diego, CA 92108
Village Square
8683 Via Mallorca
San Diego, CA 92037

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University