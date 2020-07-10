All apartments in San Diego
Last updated June 4 2020 at 9:50 AM

2328 Lincoln Avenue

2328 Lincoln Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2328 Lincoln Avenue, San Diego, CA 92104
University Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
parking
bbq/grill
Charming Upgraded 2 Bedroom Cottage w/Central A/C, 2 Off Street Parking Spots in North Park - This charming 2 bedroom 1 bath cottage is located in the highly desirable neighborhood of North Park with its many restaurants, boutiques, coffee shops and night life. Perfect for anyone who likes to be near the action but come home to peaceful living. This adorable cottage features a ton of amenities including a front porch with a yard, private back patio with electric retractable awning, central A/C and heat, washer/dryer, 2 off street parking spots, brand new bamboo wood flooring throughout, dual pane windows, stainless steel appliances, granite counters, glass tile back splash. Outdoor space is great for relaxing, grilling and outdoor dining. Easy access to the 805, 15, 94 and 8 freeways.

Pets ok upon approval. Additional deposit and pet rent required. 2 pet maximum

No smoking--One year lease--Renter's insurance required--Resident responsible for all utilities including water.

Tranquility Property Management requirements for application approval:

1) FICO Score:
680 or above = standard deposit
600 - 679 = deposit + half
2) Income:
Must be 3 times the rent amount; legal and verifiable.
If income is not 3 times, you must meet the debt to income ratio below.
Debt to income ratio:
Under 38% = standard deposit
38.1% - 42% = deposit + half
42.1% - 44% = double deposit
3) Proof of renters insurance
4) No co-signers
5) All occupants who will reside in the unit must physically tour the property
prior to application being processed.

The following may be grounds for automatic denial of application:
Evictions
Non-discharged bankruptcies (within the last 24 months)
Foreclosures (within the last 12 months)
Failure to submit all relevant documents with application
Current delinquent accounts

WWW.TRANQUILITYSANDIEGO.COM
Equal Housing Opportunity
CalBRE License #0202246

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2328 Lincoln Avenue have any available units?
2328 Lincoln Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2328 Lincoln Avenue have?
Some of 2328 Lincoln Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2328 Lincoln Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2328 Lincoln Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2328 Lincoln Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2328 Lincoln Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2328 Lincoln Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2328 Lincoln Avenue offers parking.
Does 2328 Lincoln Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2328 Lincoln Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2328 Lincoln Avenue have a pool?
No, 2328 Lincoln Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2328 Lincoln Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2328 Lincoln Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2328 Lincoln Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2328 Lincoln Avenue has units with dishwashers.

