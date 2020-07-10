2328 Lincoln Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly coffee bar parking bbq/grill

Charming Upgraded 2 Bedroom Cottage w/Central A/C, 2 Off Street Parking Spots in North Park - This charming 2 bedroom 1 bath cottage is located in the highly desirable neighborhood of North Park with its many restaurants, boutiques, coffee shops and night life. Perfect for anyone who likes to be near the action but come home to peaceful living. This adorable cottage features a ton of amenities including a front porch with a yard, private back patio with electric retractable awning, central A/C and heat, washer/dryer, 2 off street parking spots, brand new bamboo wood flooring throughout, dual pane windows, stainless steel appliances, granite counters, glass tile back splash. Outdoor space is great for relaxing, grilling and outdoor dining. Easy access to the 805, 15, 94 and 8 freeways.



Pets ok upon approval. Additional deposit and pet rent required. 2 pet maximum



No smoking--One year lease--Renter's insurance required--Resident responsible for all utilities including water.



Tranquility Property Management requirements for application approval:



1) FICO Score:

680 or above = standard deposit

600 - 679 = deposit + half

2) Income:

Must be 3 times the rent amount; legal and verifiable.

If income is not 3 times, you must meet the debt to income ratio below.

Debt to income ratio:

Under 38% = standard deposit

38.1% - 42% = deposit + half

42.1% - 44% = double deposit

3) Proof of renters insurance

4) No co-signers

5) All occupants who will reside in the unit must physically tour the property

prior to application being processed.



The following may be grounds for automatic denial of application:

Evictions

Non-discharged bankruptcies (within the last 24 months)

Foreclosures (within the last 12 months)

Failure to submit all relevant documents with application

Current delinquent accounts



WWW.TRANQUILITYSANDIEGO.COM

Equal Housing Opportunity

CalBRE License #0202246



(RLNE5821141)