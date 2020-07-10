2328 Lincoln Avenue

Amenities
Charming Upgraded 2 Bedroom Cottage w/Central A/C, 2 Off Street Parking Spots in North Park - This charming 2 bedroom 1 bath cottage is located in the highly desirable neighborhood of North Park with its many restaurants, boutiques, coffee shops and night life. Perfect for anyone who likes to be near the action but come home to peaceful living. This adorable cottage features a ton of amenities including a front porch with a yard, private back patio with electric retractable awning, central A/C and heat, washer/dryer, 2 off street parking spots, brand new bamboo wood flooring throughout, dual pane windows, stainless steel appliances, granite counters, glass tile back splash. Outdoor space is great for relaxing, grilling and outdoor dining. Easy access to the 805, 15, 94 and 8 freeways.
Pets ok upon approval. Additional deposit and pet rent required. 2 pet maximum
No smoking--One year lease--Renter's insurance required--Resident responsible for all utilities including water.
Tranquility Property Management requirements for application approval:
1) FICO Score:
680 or above = standard deposit
600 - 679 = deposit + half
2) Income:
Must be 3 times the rent amount; legal and verifiable.
If income is not 3 times, you must meet the debt to income ratio below.
Debt to income ratio:
Under 38% = standard deposit
38.1% - 42% = deposit + half
42.1% - 44% = double deposit
3) Proof of renters insurance
4) No co-signers
5) All occupants who will reside in the unit must physically tour the property
prior to application being processed.
The following may be grounds for automatic denial of application:
Evictions
Non-discharged bankruptcies (within the last 24 months)
Foreclosures (within the last 12 months)
Failure to submit all relevant documents with application
Current delinquent accounts
WWW.TRANQUILITYSANDIEGO.COM
Equal Housing Opportunity
CalBRE License #0202246
(RLNE5821141)