2327 Sea Breeze Drive
Last updated April 30 2020 at 9:44 AM

2327 Sea Breeze Drive

2327 Sea Breeze Drive · (619) 746-6547
Location

2327 Sea Breeze Drive, San Diego, CA 92139
Paradise Hills

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
GREAT 3 BEDROOM SAN DIEGO HOME PERCHED ON THE HILL! - This Paradise Hills 3 bedroom 1 bath home is located in San Diego's popular Paradise Hills neighborhood. Cozy and warm, the floor plan features a large kitchen with stainless steel appliances and plenty of cabinet space, a large family room complete with fireplace and 3 good-sized bedrooms. If you like the inside of this home, you'll LOVE the outside. Perfect for entertaining this huge yard comes equipped with a large covered patio area. Other features include a 1 car garage for parking or storage, washer, dryer and fridge included. Great location just minutes from the 54 freeway and just a short commute to both 32nd Street and Coronado naval bases. Don't wait, request your showing appointment today!

SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call 619-305-0542 or visit: https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/ralstonteamproperties

IMPORTANT APPLICANT QUALIFICATION INFORMATION
- All adults must apply ($45 application fee per adult)
- All applicants must have credit scores above 500
- Total household income of applicants must be at least 2.5x the rent amount
- Applicants' planned move date must be within 7 days of the availability date

For a more in-depth look at our rental qualification criteria please go to: https://irp-cdn.multiscreensite.com/3a118214/files/uploaded/APPLICANT%20SCREENING%20CRITERIA%20%283-27-20%29.pdf

(RLNE4725563)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2327 Sea Breeze Drive have any available units?
2327 Sea Breeze Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2327 Sea Breeze Drive have?
Some of 2327 Sea Breeze Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2327 Sea Breeze Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2327 Sea Breeze Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2327 Sea Breeze Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2327 Sea Breeze Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2327 Sea Breeze Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2327 Sea Breeze Drive does offer parking.
Does 2327 Sea Breeze Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2327 Sea Breeze Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2327 Sea Breeze Drive have a pool?
No, 2327 Sea Breeze Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2327 Sea Breeze Drive have accessible units?
No, 2327 Sea Breeze Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2327 Sea Breeze Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2327 Sea Breeze Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
