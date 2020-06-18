All apartments in San Diego
Last updated June 12 2020 at 12:50 AM

2264 Caminito Pajarito

2264 Caminito Pajarito · (619) 987-6660
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2264 Caminito Pajarito, San Diego, CA 92107
Loma Palisades

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 143 · Avail. now

$2,650

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1074 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
tennis court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
hot tub
tennis court
Fully-furnished Sea Colony Plan 4 available June 11-December 31, 2020. Well appointed kitchen with everything you need to feel at home. Spacious living room/dining areas that open to 2 private decks. Master BR has a King-size bed, large closet with organizers, adjoining bath and access to it's own small deck. Second BR has 2 twin beds. Sea Colony offers tons of recreational options including pool, tennis courts, spa, clubhouse. Approximately 1.5 miles to the beach. Walk next door to Stumps Market

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2264 Caminito Pajarito have any available units?
2264 Caminito Pajarito has a unit available for $2,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2264 Caminito Pajarito have?
Some of 2264 Caminito Pajarito's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2264 Caminito Pajarito currently offering any rent specials?
2264 Caminito Pajarito isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2264 Caminito Pajarito pet-friendly?
No, 2264 Caminito Pajarito is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 2264 Caminito Pajarito offer parking?
No, 2264 Caminito Pajarito does not offer parking.
Does 2264 Caminito Pajarito have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2264 Caminito Pajarito offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2264 Caminito Pajarito have a pool?
Yes, 2264 Caminito Pajarito has a pool.
Does 2264 Caminito Pajarito have accessible units?
No, 2264 Caminito Pajarito does not have accessible units.
Does 2264 Caminito Pajarito have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2264 Caminito Pajarito has units with dishwashers.
