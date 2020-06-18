2264 Caminito Pajarito

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse pool hot tub tennis court

Fully-furnished Sea Colony Plan 4 available June 11-December 31, 2020. Well appointed kitchen with everything you need to feel at home. Spacious living room/dining areas that open to 2 private decks. Master BR has a King-size bed, large closet with organizers, adjoining bath and access to it's own small deck. Second BR has 2 twin beds. Sea Colony offers tons of recreational options including pool, tennis courts, spa, clubhouse. Approximately 1.5 miles to the beach. Walk next door to Stumps Market