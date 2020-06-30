2249 Ulric St 15

Amenities

***LESS THAN A MILE AWAY FROM UNIVERSITY OF SAN DIEGO*** STUDENTS WELCOME!



Contact info:

Astro Vista Apartments | MC Properties | 858-565-6400 Ext. 2 |

Welcome Home!

2249 Ulric Street, San Diego, CA 92111

$1,300.00/mo



Gated Parking: Yes



Deposit: $1,000

Pets Policy: No Pets Allowed

Laundry: Shared

Floor: 2nd

Property Type: Studio

Resident Portal: Pay Rent Online



Astro Vista is conveniently located near the 163 & 8 fwys. 10 minutes to the beach, downtown or anywhere you would like to be in San Diego without the price tag! Our grounds are beautifully maintained & our cozy apartment homes boast tons of built in features!



RENTAL FEATURES



Living area

Available for immediate move in

Full size Closet

Range / Oven

Refrigerator

Garbage disposal

Full bathroom w/linen closet

Cable-ready



LEASE TERMS 12 month lease. Owner pays all utilities. Smoke free & pet free. Off street parking also available. ***Photos are of a similar unit



Virtual Tour: mcproperties.us

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/239086

