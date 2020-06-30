2249 Ulric St 15

Amenities
Upstairs Studio Apt W/ALL Utilities Included!!! - Property Id: 239086
***LESS THAN A MILE AWAY FROM UNIVERSITY OF SAN DIEGO*** STUDENTS WELCOME!
Contact info:
Astro Vista Apartments | MC Properties | 858-565-6400 Ext. 2 |
Welcome Home!
2249 Ulric Street, San Diego, CA 92111
$1,300.00/mo
Gated Parking: Yes
Deposit: $1,000
Pets Policy: No Pets Allowed
Laundry: Shared
Floor: 2nd
Property Type: Studio
Resident Portal: Pay Rent Online
Astro Vista is conveniently located near the 163 & 8 fwys. 10 minutes to the beach, downtown or anywhere you would like to be in San Diego without the price tag! Our grounds are beautifully maintained & our cozy apartment homes boast tons of built in features!
RENTAL FEATURES
Living area
Available for immediate move in
Full size Closet
Range / Oven
Refrigerator
Garbage disposal
Full bathroom w/linen closet
Cable-ready
LEASE TERMS 12 month lease. Owner pays all utilities. Smoke free & pet free. Off street parking also available. ***Photos are of a similar unit
Virtual Tour: mcproperties.us
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/239086
Property Id 239086
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5624404)