San Diego, CA
2249 Ulric St 15
Last updated March 18 2020 at 11:31 AM

2249 Ulric St 15

2249 Ulric Street · No Longer Available
Location

2249 Ulric Street, San Diego, CA 92111
Linda Vista

Amenities

garbage disposal
all utils included
parking
e-payments
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
e-payments
Upstairs Studio Apt W/ALL Utilities Included!!! - Property Id: 239086

***LESS THAN A MILE AWAY FROM UNIVERSITY OF SAN DIEGO*** STUDENTS WELCOME!

Contact info:
Astro Vista Apartments | MC Properties | 858-565-6400 Ext. 2 |
Welcome Home!
2249 Ulric Street, San Diego, CA 92111
$1,300.00/mo

Gated Parking: Yes

Deposit: $1,000
Pets Policy: No Pets Allowed
Laundry: Shared
Floor: 2nd
Property Type: Studio
Resident Portal: Pay Rent Online

Astro Vista is conveniently located near the 163 & 8 fwys. 10 minutes to the beach, downtown or anywhere you would like to be in San Diego without the price tag! Our grounds are beautifully maintained & our cozy apartment homes boast tons of built in features!

RENTAL FEATURES

Living area
Available for immediate move in
Full size Closet
Range / Oven
Refrigerator
Garbage disposal
Full bathroom w/linen closet
Cable-ready

LEASE TERMS 12 month lease. Owner pays all utilities. Smoke free & pet free. Off street parking also available. ***Photos are of a similar unit

Virtual Tour: mcproperties.us
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/239086
Property Id 239086

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5624404)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2249 Ulric St 15 have any available units?
2249 Ulric St 15 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2249 Ulric St 15 have?
Some of 2249 Ulric St 15's amenities include garbage disposal, all utils included, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2249 Ulric St 15 currently offering any rent specials?
2249 Ulric St 15 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2249 Ulric St 15 pet-friendly?
No, 2249 Ulric St 15 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 2249 Ulric St 15 offer parking?
Yes, 2249 Ulric St 15 offers parking.
Does 2249 Ulric St 15 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2249 Ulric St 15 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2249 Ulric St 15 have a pool?
No, 2249 Ulric St 15 does not have a pool.
Does 2249 Ulric St 15 have accessible units?
No, 2249 Ulric St 15 does not have accessible units.
Does 2249 Ulric St 15 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2249 Ulric St 15 does not have units with dishwashers.

