2244 31st Street

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garage recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

NO LONGER AVAILABLE - Charming 1920 Craftsman Bungalow 3 bedroom 2 bath home in South Park.



Walk to park & restaurants. Just blocks from Old House Fair, Walkabout, Luminaria. This is a very cool and trendy area!



This upgraded home has sparkling wood floors, updated kitchen and bathrooms. Completely enclosed, beautifully landscaped low-maintenance yard with drip system. Yard contains raised vegetable and herb garden beds, roses, orange and apricot trees in the front and side. Covered and screened in back patio leads to 1-car garage/ workshop with full sized washer and dryer.



Pull-down stairs to very large, finished, carpeted attic above the master bedroom. Air-Conditioning. There is also a large extra room that can be used as an office or kids room.



