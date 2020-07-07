All apartments in San Diego
2244 31st Street
Last updated September 10 2019 at 1:08 AM

2244 31st Street

2244 31st Street · No Longer Available
Location

2244 31st Street, San Diego, CA 92104
South Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
NO LONGER AVAILABLE - Charming 1920 Craftsman Bungalow 3 bedroom 2 bath home in South Park.

Walk to park & restaurants. Just blocks from Old House Fair, Walkabout, Luminaria. This is a very cool and trendy area!

This upgraded home has sparkling wood floors, updated kitchen and bathrooms. Completely enclosed, beautifully landscaped low-maintenance yard with drip system. Yard contains raised vegetable and herb garden beds, roses, orange and apricot trees in the front and side. Covered and screened in back patio leads to 1-car garage/ workshop with full sized washer and dryer.

Pull-down stairs to very large, finished, carpeted attic above the master bedroom. Air-Conditioning. There is also a large extra room that can be used as an office or kids room.

Bluepoint Management Group, Inc.
DRE #01978002
Equal Housing Opportunity.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2244 31st Street have any available units?
2244 31st Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2244 31st Street have?
Some of 2244 31st Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2244 31st Street currently offering any rent specials?
2244 31st Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2244 31st Street pet-friendly?
No, 2244 31st Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 2244 31st Street offer parking?
Yes, 2244 31st Street offers parking.
Does 2244 31st Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2244 31st Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2244 31st Street have a pool?
No, 2244 31st Street does not have a pool.
Does 2244 31st Street have accessible units?
No, 2244 31st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2244 31st Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2244 31st Street does not have units with dishwashers.

