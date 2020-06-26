All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 2232 Caminito Pajarito #112.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
2232 Caminito Pajarito #112
Last updated January 30 2020 at 12:08 PM

2232 Caminito Pajarito #112

2232 Caminito Pajarito · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Loma Palisades
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2232 Caminito Pajarito, San Diego, CA 92107
Loma Palisades

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
pool table
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Newly Remodeled Plan 2 in Sea Colony. - Newly Remodeled Plan 2 in Sea Colony. Hardwood floors, newly hand textured ceilings. New Kitchen cabinets, quartz counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Custom ceramic tile flooring and backsplash. Huge deck, attached one car garage. Complex amenities include: Pool, spa, tennis courts, club house and security.

Available Now

$2,395 per month
$2,395 security deposit
Lease required

Pets ok with approval and suitable pet deposit

Please call (619) 223-RENT (7368) with any questions or to schedule a viewing.

If after viewing the home you would like to apply please observe the following.

1.All applicants must have good credit to qualify. A $30.00 credit check fee is required, per person. Please do not apply if you have bad credit or any evictions. NO EXCEPTIONS!
2.All applicants must have a good rental history.
3.Any and all residents over 18 years of age living in a unit must have an approved application on file with the office. When you move in you must pay the security deposit and the rent with only cashiers check or money order. No personal checks! NO EXCEPTIONS!
Before Applying, Please Observe the Following:

92106, 92107

(RLNE5429787)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2232 Caminito Pajarito #112 have any available units?
2232 Caminito Pajarito #112 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2232 Caminito Pajarito #112 have?
Some of 2232 Caminito Pajarito #112's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2232 Caminito Pajarito #112 currently offering any rent specials?
2232 Caminito Pajarito #112 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2232 Caminito Pajarito #112 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2232 Caminito Pajarito #112 is pet friendly.
Does 2232 Caminito Pajarito #112 offer parking?
Yes, 2232 Caminito Pajarito #112 offers parking.
Does 2232 Caminito Pajarito #112 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2232 Caminito Pajarito #112 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2232 Caminito Pajarito #112 have a pool?
Yes, 2232 Caminito Pajarito #112 has a pool.
Does 2232 Caminito Pajarito #112 have accessible units?
No, 2232 Caminito Pajarito #112 does not have accessible units.
Does 2232 Caminito Pajarito #112 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2232 Caminito Pajarito #112 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Florida Place
3440 Florida St
San Diego, CA 92104
Ocean Air
10500 Sea Pearl Cove
San Diego, CA 92130
Millennium Mission Valley
5080 Camino del Arroyo
San Diego, CA 92108
Signature Point
13006 Signature Pt
San Diego, CA 92130
LUX UTC
4200 Brook Court
San Diego, CA 95356
The Village at Del Mar Heights
13138 Kellam Ct
San Diego, CA 92130
Cleveland House
4201 Cleveland Ave
San Diego, CA 92103
Mira Bella Apartments
3455 Kearny Villa Rd
San Diego, CA 92123

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University