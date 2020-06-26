2232 Caminito Pajarito #112

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse parking playground pool pool table garage hot tub tennis court

Newly Remodeled Plan 2 in Sea Colony. - Newly Remodeled Plan 2 in Sea Colony. Hardwood floors, newly hand textured ceilings. New Kitchen cabinets, quartz counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Custom ceramic tile flooring and backsplash. Huge deck, attached one car garage. Complex amenities include: Pool, spa, tennis courts, club house and security.



Available Now



$2,395 per month

$2,395 security deposit

Lease required



Pets ok with approval and suitable pet deposit



