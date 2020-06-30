2231 Felspar St..

Amenities
TRI-LEVEL HOME WITH NEWLY UPGRADED KITCHEN AND A ROOF TOP PATIO!! - Light and bright, this tri-level boasts 1,152 sq. ft of living space with a newly renovated kitchen with upgraded stainless steel appliances as well as a full size washer and dryer in the home. With each level, you will enjoy outdoor living space, even a rooftop patio. Located in Pacific Beach, just minutes from the water, it doesn't get better than this.
PROPERTY AMENITIES:
- Upgraded Appliances: Refrigerator in Kitchen, Double Oven, Dishwasher, Microwave
- Full-size Washing Machine
- Full-size Dryer
- Stainless Steel Appliances
- Granite Countertops
- Upgraded Kitchen
- Upgraded Fixtures
- Fireplace
- Private Patio
- Balcony
- Deck
- Living Room
- Street Parking
- 1 Space Assigned Not Covered Space
COMMUNITY FEATURES:
- HOA Name is Nexus HOA
ADDITIONAL LEASE TERMS:PARKING: Street Parking, 1 Space Assigned Not Covered Space
HOA NAME: Nexus HOA
YEAR BUILT: 2001
MAILBOX LOCATION AND NUMBER: Near front door - #2231
FLOOD ZONE: N/A
TERMS OF THE LEASE:
- One year lease
- Pets negotiable with additional pet rent of $30 per pet
-Tenant to pay for gas, electric, cable, internet
- Owner is responsible for HOA, water, trash, sewer, gardener
- Tenant must carry renter's insurance
- Tenant is automatically enrolled in the Resident Benefit Package at a flat rate of $18 per month
* Security deposit and first month's move-in funds to be in the
form of a cashier's check or money order unless paying via the Tenant Portal.
** Applications are only accepted for this property through our
website at www.bpmsd.com. Any applications
processed through a third party will not be reviewed and will not add you to
our wait-list.
***Terms and rates are subject to change without notice and
without any reason.
****We do business in accordance with the federal fair housing law.
***** We process the first full application before moving onto the
next. This means all individuals over the age of 18 must have paid their
application fee, filled out the application in full, viewed the unit or adhere
to site-unseen guidelines, as well as submitted all needed additional
paperwork. We will run a thorough background check on each
applicant, including your credit, eviction & criminal history. We also
verify your rental and employment history. If you are second in line, we
will let you know, and refund the screening fee if your application is not
processed. SECTION 8 FRIENDLY
****** This ad is to be deemed reliable; however, not
guaranteed. Resident is to verify all amenities, appliances, terms of the
lease, etc.
******* To submit an application, go to www.BPMSD.com; press Residents; press Available
Rentals; select Property; & Apply accordingly.
******** Beyond Property Management is the only authorized agent
contracted to represent the owner of this property.
(RLNE5471440)