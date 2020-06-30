2231 Felspar St..

Amenities

TRI-LEVEL HOME WITH NEWLY UPGRADED KITCHEN AND A ROOF TOP PATIO!! - Light and bright, this tri-level boasts 1,152 sq. ft of living space with a newly renovated kitchen with upgraded stainless steel appliances as well as a full size washer and dryer in the home. With each level, you will enjoy outdoor living space, even a rooftop patio. Located in Pacific Beach, just minutes from the water, it doesn't get better than this.



PROPERTY AMENITIES:

- Upgraded Appliances: Refrigerator in Kitchen, Double Oven, Dishwasher, Microwave

- Full-size Washing Machine

- Full-size Dryer

- Stainless Steel Appliances

- Granite Countertops

- Upgraded Kitchen

- Upgraded Fixtures

- Fireplace

- Private Patio

- Balcony

- Deck

- Living Room

- Street Parking

- 1 Space Assigned Not Covered Space



COMMUNITY FEATURES:

- HOA Name is Nexus HOA



ADDITIONAL LEASE TERMS:PARKING: Street Parking, 1 Space Assigned Not Covered Space

HOA NAME: Nexus HOA

YEAR BUILT: 2001

MAILBOX LOCATION AND NUMBER: Near front door - #2231

FLOOD ZONE: N/A



TERMS OF THE LEASE:

- One year lease

- Pets negotiable with additional pet rent of $30 per pet

-Tenant to pay for gas, electric, cable, internet

- Owner is responsible for HOA, water, trash, sewer, gardener

- Tenant must carry renter's insurance

- Tenant is automatically enrolled in the Resident Benefit Package at a flat rate of $18 per month



* Security deposit and first month's move-in funds to be in the

form of a cashier's check or money order unless paying via the Tenant Portal.



** Applications are only accepted for this property through our

website at www.bpmsd.com. Any applications

processed through a third party will not be reviewed and will not add you to

our wait-list.



***Terms and rates are subject to change without notice and

without any reason.



****We do business in accordance with the federal fair housing law.



***** We process the first full application before moving onto the

next. This means all individuals over the age of 18 must have paid their

application fee, filled out the application in full, viewed the unit or adhere

to site-unseen guidelines, as well as submitted all needed additional

paperwork. We will run a thorough background check on each

applicant, including your credit, eviction & criminal history. We also

verify your rental and employment history. If you are second in line, we

will let you know, and refund the screening fee if your application is not

processed. SECTION 8 FRIENDLY



****** This ad is to be deemed reliable; however, not

guaranteed. Resident is to verify all amenities, appliances, terms of the

lease, etc.



******* To submit an application, go to www.BPMSD.com; press Residents; press Available

Rentals; select Property; & Apply accordingly.



******** Beyond Property Management is the only authorized agent

contracted to represent the owner of this property.



********* ARE YOU A PROPERTY OWNER? We would love to give

you a FREE RENTAL ANALYSIS. We are here to help! Feel free to call

us directly at (858) 222-4663 to learn more about our services.

WE LOOK FORWARD TO WORKING WITH YOU!!! Beyond

Property Management, Inc.



(858) 222-HOME (4663)

California D.R.E. #01854799



(RLNE5471440)