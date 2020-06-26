2226 River Run Drive, Unit 158

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

1 Bedroom 1 bath In River Run Community!! AC and TWO parking spots!! - This condo is nestled in the back near a streaming pond and large green fairway. The complex offers peaceful surroundings and beautiful scenery.



As you enter this lower level condo, you will notice the upgraded kitchen on your left with beautiful granite counter tops. The kitchen and breakfast bar opens up to a spacious living area, complete with newer carpet and large windows to let the sunshine in. The living space leads to a large patio area, perfect for entertaining!



The master bedroom, with neutral paint and plush carpeting, features a full large closet. The bedroom also features an additional entrance to the patio for dual easy access!



The large bathroom features granite counter-tops, a full bath/shower combo.



This condo comes with a stackable washer and dryer for convenient use in unit!! The stress of finding street parking is a thing of the past when your new home comes with 2 assigned spots!



This community features a sparkling pool, gym, and beautiful park-like complex. All conveniently located close to freeways, shopping, restaurants and more!!



Renters Insurance required! Pets upon owner approval.



(RLNE2464369)