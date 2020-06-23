2220 Front St

Amenities

Rent: $4,200

Application Fee: $40

Security Deposit: $4,100

Available Now



Beautiful Craftsman ~ 4 Bedroom, 3 full baths, approx. 2157 Sq. Ft. Located In the heart of Bankers Hill with city, harbor, and ocean views! New modern design, upgrades and close to Little Italy, Balboa Park, and Downtown. Amazing upgraded kitchen has ceramic tile floors, quartz counters, newer light and faucet fixtures, oversized marble tile backsplash, and a custom wood kitchen table drop down from the island counter. Appliances include: refrigerator, stove, microwave, dishwasher, washer and dryer. Fall in love with the private backyard with an additional 1800 Sq. Ft functional basement, perfect for a workshop or storage.