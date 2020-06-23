All apartments in San Diego
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2220 Front St

2220 Front Street · No Longer Available
Location

2220 Front Street, San Diego, CA 92101
Park West

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Rent: $4,200
Application Fee: $40
Security Deposit: $4,100
Available Now

Beautiful Craftsman ~ 4 Bedroom, 3 full baths, approx. 2157 Sq. Ft. Located In the heart of Bankers Hill with city, harbor, and ocean views! New modern design, upgrades and close to Little Italy, Balboa Park, and Downtown. Amazing upgraded kitchen has ceramic tile floors, quartz counters, newer light and faucet fixtures, oversized marble tile backsplash, and a custom wood kitchen table drop down from the island counter. Appliances include: refrigerator, stove, microwave, dishwasher, washer and dryer. Fall in love with the private backyard with an additional 1800 Sq. Ft functional basement, perfect for a workshop or storage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2220 Front St have any available units?
2220 Front St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2220 Front St have?
Some of 2220 Front St's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2220 Front St currently offering any rent specials?
2220 Front St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2220 Front St pet-friendly?
No, 2220 Front St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 2220 Front St offer parking?
No, 2220 Front St does not offer parking.
Does 2220 Front St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2220 Front St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2220 Front St have a pool?
No, 2220 Front St does not have a pool.
Does 2220 Front St have accessible units?
No, 2220 Front St does not have accessible units.
Does 2220 Front St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2220 Front St has units with dishwashers.
